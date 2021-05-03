Foto: Daoan





Ara esdevinc jo mateixa. M’ha calgut

temps, molts anys i llocs;

He estat dissolta i trasbalsada,

he dut la cara d’altra gent,

he corregut embogida, com si el Temps hi fos,

terrible i vell, i m’avisés a crits:

“Afanya’t, o et moriràs abans de…”

(Què? Abans no arribi el matí?

O el final del poema sigui clar?

O l’amor segur dins la ciutat closa?)

Ara, ben quieta, ser aquí,

sentir el meu propi pes i densitat!

L’ombra negra sobre el paper

és la meva mà; l’ombra d’un mot,

mentre el pensament forma a qui el conforma,

cau pesant sobre la pàgina, se sent.

Tot es fusiona ara, s’amalgama

del desig a l’acció, de paraula a silenci,

la feina, l’amor, el temps i la cara

recollits en un sol gest

intens de créixer, com les plantes.

Tan lent com la fruita que madura,

fèrtil, despresa, i com sempre consumida

cau però no exhaureix l’arrel,

perquè tot el poema sigui i doni,

creixi en mi per esdevenir cançó;

fet així i així arrelat per amor.

Ara hi ha temps i el Temps és jove.

Oh, en aquesta hora única visc

tota jo i no me’n moc.

Jo, la perseguida que embogida corria,

Para’t, para’t i atura el sol!

(traducció de Montserrat Abelló)





Now I Become Myself



Now I become myself. It’s taken

Time, many years and places;

I have been dissolved and shaken,

Worn other people’s faces,

Run madly, as if Time were there,

Terribly old, crying a warning,

“Hurry, you will be dead before–“

(What? Before you reach the morning?

Or the end of the poem is clear?

Or love safe in the walled city?)

Now to stand still, to be here,

Feel my own weight and density!

The black shadow on the paper

Is my hand; the shadow of a word

As thought shapes the shaper

Falls heavy on the page, is heard.

All fuses now, falls into place

From wish to action, word to silence,

My work, my love, my time, my face

Gathered into one intense

Gesture of growing like a plant.

As slowly as the ripening fruit

Fertile, detached, and always spent,

Falls but does not exhaust the root,

So all the poem is, can give,

Grows in me to become the song;

Made so and rooted so by love.

Now there is time and Time is young.

O, in this single hour I live

All of myself and do not move.

I, the pursued, who madly ran,

Stand still, stand still, and stop the sun!



