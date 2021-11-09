La fúria de les postes de sol

La poeta nord-americana Anne Sexton va néixer a Newton (Estats Units) el 9 de novembre del 1928 i va morir a Weston (Massachusetts) el 4 d’octubre del 1974. En llegim un poema publicat al llibre Com ella (Edicions Proa) i traduït en català per Montserrat Abelló.



Foto: Delyth Angharad



Hi ha una

cosa freda dins l’aire,

una aura de gel

i de flegma.

Tot el dia he construït

un tros de vida i ara

el sol s’enfonsa per

desfer-la.

L’horitzó sagna

i es xuma el polze.

El petit polze roig

es perd de vista.

I jo em pregunto què és

aquesta vida amb mi mateixa,

aquest somni que visc.

Em podria menjar el cel

com una poma,

però m’estimo més

preguntar a la primera estrella:

per què sóc aquí?

per què visc en aquesta casa?

qui n’és responsable?

eh?





The fury of sunsets



Something

cold is in the air,

an aura of ice

and phlegm.

All day I’ve built

a lifetime and now

the sun sinks to

undo it.

The horizon bleeds

and sucks its thumb.

The little red thumb

goes out of sight.

And I wonder about

this lifetime with myself,

this dream I’m living.

I could eat the sky

like an apple

but I’d rather

ask the first star:

why am I here?

why do I live in this house?

who’s responsible?

eh?















Com ella

Poemes escollits (1960-1965)





© Anne Sexton

© traducció de Montserrat Abelló

© d’aquesta edició: Proa, 2011