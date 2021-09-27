T.S. Eliot i el que podia haver estat

Thomas Stearns Eliot va néixer el 26 de setembre de 1888 a Saint Louis (Estats Units) i va morir el 4 de gener de 1965 a Londres. Recordem el premi Nobel de literatura, considerat el poeta en llengua anglesa més important del segle XX, llegint el primer poema de Four Quartets, una de les grans obres de poesia sobre filosofia i religió. Ho fem en la versió original, escoltant com ell mateix la recita, i en la traducció feta per Àlex Susanna. Les dues han estat publicades al llibre Quatre quartets (Viena Edicions).



Burnt Norton



I



El temps present i el temps passat

són tots dos potser presents en el temps futur,

i el temps futur contingut en el temps passat.

Si tot temps és eternament present

tot temps és irredimible.

El que podia haver estat és una abstracció

que resta com a possibilitat perpètua

sols en un món d’especulació.

El que podia haver estat i el que ha estat

tendeixen a un sol final, que és sempre present.

Ressonen passos dins la memòria

pel viarany que no vam agafar

cap a la porta que mai no vam obrir

al jardí de roses. Així ressonen els meus mots

en la teva ment.

Per què, però,

remoure les cendres d’un bol ple de pètals de rosa?

No ho sé.

Altres ecos

habiten el jardí. Els seguim?

De pressa, va dir l’ocell, busca’ls, busca’ls

aquí al costat. Enllà de la primera porta,

en el nostre primer món, deixarem que el tord

ens continuï enganyant? En el nostre primer món.

Eren allí, solemnes, invisibles,

movent-se amb calma sobre les fulles seques,

en l’escalf de la tardor, a través de l’aire vibrant,

i l’ocell va cridar, en resposta

a la inoïda música amagada als matolls,

i una llambregada no vista es va creuar, car les roses

tenien tot l’aire de flors que són observades.

Allí s’estaven com els nostres hostes, acceptats i acceptants.

Així doncs, vam avançar tots, segons una pauta formal,

pel vial desert, cap al cercle de boixos,

per abocar-nos a l’estany dessecat.

Sec estany, sec morter, fosques vores,

i l’estany es va omplir d’aigua de la llum del sol,

i els lotus van aparèixer, silenciosament,

la superfície va espurnejar des del cor de la llum

i van quedar rere nostre, reflectint-se en l’estany.

Llavors va passar un núvol, i l’estany es va buidar.

Vés, va dir l’ocell, perquè les fulles eren plenes de nens

esverats que s’amagaven i s’aguantaven el riure.

Vés, va dir l’ocell, vés, vés: als humans

els costa suportar la realitat.

El temps passat i el temps futur,

el que podia haver estat i el que ha estat

tendeixen a un sol final, que és sempre present.





Burnt Norton



I



Time present and time past

Are both perhaps present in time future,

And time future contained in time past.

If all time is eternally present

All time is unredeemable.

What might have been is an abstraction

Remaining a perpetual possibility

Only in a world of speculation.

What might have been and what has been

Point to one end, which is always present.

Footfalls echo in the memory

Down the passage which we did not take

Towards the door we never opened

Into the rose-garden. My words echo

Thus, in your mind.

But to what purpose

Disturbing the dust on a bowl of rose-leaves

I do not know.

Other echoes

Inhabit the garden. Shall we follow?

Quick, said the bird, find them, find them,

Round the corner. Through the first gate,

Into our first world, shall we follow

The deception of the thrush? Into our first world.

There they were, dignified, invisible,

Moving without pressure, over the dead leaves

In the autum heat, through the vibrant air,

And the bird called, in response to

The unheard music hidden in the shrubbery,

And the unseen eyebeam crossed, for the roses

Had the look of flowers that are looked at.

There they were as our guests, accepted and accepting.

So we moved, and they, in a formal pattern,

Along the empty alley, into the box circle,

To look down into the drained pool.

Dry the pool, dry concrete, brown edged,

And the pool was filled with water out of sunlight,

And the lotos rose, quietly, quietly,

The surface glittered out of heart of light,

And they were behind us, reflected in the pool.

Then a cloud passed, and the pool was empty.

Go, said the bird, for the leaves were full of children,

Hidden excitedly, containing laughter.

Go, go, go, said the bird: human kind

Cannot bear very much reality.

Time past and time future

What might have been and what has been

Point to one end, which is always present.



Foto: Hernán Piñera







Quatre quartets





© T. S. Eliot

© de la traducció: Àlex Susanna

© d’aquesta edició: Viena Edicions, 2010

