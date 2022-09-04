

Found the truth beneath your lies

And true love never has to hide

True love never has to hide

I’ll trade your broken wings for mine

Trade your broken wings for mine

I’ve seen your scars and kissed your crime

Seen your scars and kissed your crime



So many people that I know, they’re just tryna touch ya

Kiss up and rub up and feel up

Kiss up and rub up and feel up on you

Give you some time to prove that I can trust you again

I’m gonna kiss up and rub up and feel up

Kiss up and rub up and feel up on you



All night long, sweet love all night long

Sweet love all night long

Sweet love all night long

All I wanna, ain’t no other

We together, I remember

Sweet love all night long



Our love was stronger than your pride

Beyond your darkness, I’m your light

Oh, if you get deep, you touch my mind

If you get deep, you touch my mind

Baptize your tears and dry your eyes

Baptize your tears and dry your eyes



So many people that I know, they’re just tryna touch ya

Kiss up and rub up and feel up

Kiss up and rub up and feel up on you

Give you some time to prove that I can trust you again

I’m gonna kiss up and rub up and feel up

Kiss up and rub up and feel up on you



All night long

Sweet love all night long

Sweet love all night long

Sweet love all night long

All I wanna, ain’t no other

We together, I remember

Sweet love all night long



They say true love’s the greatest weapon

To win the war caused by pain, pain

But every diamond has imperfections

But my love’s too pure to watch it chip away

Oh nothing real can be threatened

True love breathes salvation back into me

With every tear came redemption

And my torturer became a remedy



So many people that I know, they’re just tryna touch ya

Kiss up and rub up and feel up

Kiss up and rub up and feel up on you

Give you some time to prove that I can trust you again

I’m gonna kiss up and rub up and feel up

Kiss up and rub up and feel up on you



All night long

Sweet love all night long

Sweet love all night long

Sweet love all night long

All I wanna, ain’t no other

We together, I remember

Sweet love all night long



How I missed you, my love



