Found the truth beneath your lies
And true love never has to hide
I’ll trade your broken wings for mine
I’ve seen your scars and kissed your crime
So many people that I know, they’re just tryna touch ya
Kiss up and rub up and feel up
Give you some time to prove that I can trust you again
I’m gonna kiss up and rub up and feel up
All night long, sweet love all night long
All I wanna, ain’t no other
We together, I remember
Sweet love all night long
Our love was stronger than your pride
Beyond your darkness, I’m your light
Oh, if you get deep, you touch my mind
If you get deep, you touch my mind
Baptize your tears and dry your eyes
Baptize your tears and dry your eyes
All night long
All I wanna, ain’t no other
We together, I remember
Sweet love all night long
They say true love’s the greatest weapon
To win the war caused by pain, pain
But every diamond has imperfections
But my love’s too pure to watch it chip away
Oh nothing real can be threatened
True love breathes salvation back into me
With every tear came redemption
And my torturer became a remedy
All night long
All I wanna, ain’t no other
We together, I remember
Sweet love all night long
How I missed you, my love
Foto: Facebook Beyoncé