Catorze
Adeu a Andy Rourke

The Smiths

El baixista de The Smiths, Andy Rourke, ha mort als 59 anys per un càncer pancreàtic. Nascut a Manchester el 17 de gener de 1964, així tocava un dels clàssics del grup:


Punctured bicycle
On a hillside desolate
Will nature make a man of me yet?

When in this charming car
This charming man

Why pamper life’s complexity
When the leather runs smooth
On the passenger’s seat?

I would go out tonight
But I haven’t got a stitch to wear
This man said, “It’s gruesome
That someone so handsome should care”

Ah, a jumped-up pantry boy
Who never knew his place
He said, “Return the ring”
He knows so much about these things
He knows so much about these things

I would go out tonight
But I haven’t got a stitch to wear
This man said, “It’s gruesome
That someone so handsome should care”

La, la-la, la-la, la-la, this charming man
Oh, la-la, la-la, la-la, this charming man

Ah, a jumped-up pantry boy
Who never knew his place
He said, “Return the ring”

Andy Rourke, el primer a l’esquerra, en una foto promocional de The Smiths.

Música

Acróstico
Cor
Coti x coti amb la Dharma
Les coses senzilles
Until I Found You
Més notícies

A mem si llegim (i riem)

Comparteix
14 versos de Jacint Verdaguer, Ausiàs March o Víctor Català es vesteixen d'humor
: - Mobile

Girls Just Wanna Have Fun

Comparteix
My father says "My boy, what do you want from your life?"
: - Mobile

Coti x coti amb la Dharma

Comparteix
No en vull saber res, / intento no creuar-te la mirada
: - Mobile

Pa amb oli i sal

Comparteix
Amb les butxaques a les mans/ caminarem els passos d'altres peus
: - Mobile

Nou comentari

Comparteix

Icona de pantalla completa