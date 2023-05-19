Adeu a Andy Rourke

El baixista de The Smiths, Andy Rourke, ha mort als 59 anys per un càncer pancreàtic. Nascut a Manchester el 17 de gener de 1964, així tocava un dels clàssics del grup:







Punctured bicycle

On a hillside desolate

Will nature make a man of me yet?

When in this charming car

This charming man

Why pamper life’s complexity

When the leather runs smooth

On the passenger’s seat?

I would go out tonight

But I haven’t got a stitch to wear

This man said, “It’s gruesome

That someone so handsome should care”

Ah, a jumped-up pantry boy

Who never knew his place

He said, “Return the ring”

He knows so much about these things

He knows so much about these things

I would go out tonight

But I haven’t got a stitch to wear

This man said, “It’s gruesome

That someone so handsome should care”

La, la-la, la-la, la-la, this charming man

Oh, la-la, la-la, la-la, this charming man

Ah, a jumped-up pantry boy

Who never knew his place

He said, “Return the ring”



