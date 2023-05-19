Adeu a Andy Rourke

El baixista de The Smiths, Andy Rourke, ha mort als 59 anys per un càncer pancreàtic. Nascut a Manchester el 17 de gener de 1964, així tocava un dels clàssics del grup:
Punctured bicycle
On a hillside desolate
Will nature make a man of me yet?
When in this charming car
This charming man
Why pamper life’s complexity
When the leather runs smooth
On the passenger’s seat?
I would go out tonight
But I haven’t got a stitch to wear
This man said, “It’s gruesome
That someone so handsome should care”
Ah, a jumped-up pantry boy
Who never knew his place
He said, “Return the ring”
He knows so much about these things
He knows so much about these things
I would go out tonight
But I haven’t got a stitch to wear
This man said, “It’s gruesome
That someone so handsome should care”
La, la-la, la-la, la-la, this charming man
Oh, la-la, la-la, la-la, this charming man
Ah, a jumped-up pantry boy
Who never knew his place
He said, “Return the ring”