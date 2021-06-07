Nancy Sinatra va néixer a Nova Jersey el 8 de juny de 1940. És actriu i cantant, i filla de Frank Sinatra, amb qui va debutar el 1960 a l’espectacle The Frank Sinatra Timex Show. Un dels seus majors èxits va ser These Boots Are Made for Walkin’, cançó inclosa al seu disc de debut, però també va ser molt coneguda la versió que va fer d’aquesta cançó que Cher havia inclòs al seu segon disc i que Quentin Tarantino va incloure a la banda sonora de Kill Bill Vol. 1.
I was five and he was six
We rode on horses made of sticks
He wore black and I wore white
He would always win the fight
Bang bang, he shot me down
Bang bang, I hit the ground
Bang bang, that awful sound
Bang bang, my baby shot me down
Seasons came and changed the time
When I grew up, I called him mine
He would always laugh and say
“Remember when we used to play?”
Bang bang, I shot you down
Bang bang, you hit the ground
Bang bang, that awful sound
Bang bang, I used to shoot you down
Music played and people sang
Just for me the church bells rang
Now he’s gone, I don’t know why
And ‘til this day, sometimes I cry
He didn’t even say goodbye
He didn’t take the time to lie
Bang bang, he shot me down
Bang bang, I hit the ground
Bang bang, that awful sound
Bang bang, my baby shot me down