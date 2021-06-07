Nancy Sinatra va néixer a Nova Jersey el 8 de juny de 1940. És actriu i cantant, i filla de Frank Sinatra, amb qui va debutar el 1960 a l’espectacle The Frank Sinatra Timex Show. Un dels seus majors èxits va ser These Boots Are Made for Walkin’, cançó inclosa al seu disc de debut, però també va ser molt coneguda la versió que va fer d’aquesta cançó que Cher havia inclòs al seu segon disc i que Quentin Tarantino va incloure a la banda sonora de Kill Bill Vol. 1.





I was five and he was six

We rode on horses made of sticks

He wore black and I wore white

He would always win the fight

Bang bang, he shot me down

Bang bang, I hit the ground

Bang bang, that awful sound

Bang bang, my baby shot me down

Seasons came and changed the time

When I grew up, I called him mine

He would always laugh and say

“Remember when we used to play?”

Bang bang, I shot you down

Bang bang, you hit the ground

Bang bang, that awful sound

Bang bang, I used to shoot you down

Music played and people sang

Just for me the church bells rang

Now he’s gone, I don’t know why

And ‘til this day, sometimes I cry

He didn’t even say goodbye

He didn’t take the time to lie

Bang bang, he shot me down

Bang bang, I hit the ground

Bang bang, that awful sound

Bang bang, my baby shot me down



