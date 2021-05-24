Seccions
El piano

Bob Dylan, només ho sap el vent

Per quants camins l'home haurà de passar/ abans que arribi a ser algú?

Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan va néixer el 24 de maig de 1941. Escoltem una de les cançons que el representa: Blowing in the Wind. I ho fem en anglès, però també en la versió catalana adaptada per Gerard Quintana i Jordi Batiste: Escolta-ho al vent.



How many roads must a man walk down
Before you call him a man?
Yes, ’n’ how many seas must a white dove sail
Before she sleeps in the sand?
Yes, ’n’ how many times must the cannonballs fly
Before they’re forever banned?

The answer, my friend, is blowin’ in the wind
The answer is blowin’ in the wind

How many years can a mountain exist
Before it’s washed to the sea?
Yes, ’n’ how many years can some people exist
Before they’re allowed to be free?
Yes, ’n’ how many times can a man turn his head
Pretending he just doesn’t see?

The answer, my friend, is blowin’ in the wind
The answer is blowin’ in the wind

How many times must a man look up
Before he can see the sky?
Yes, ’n’ how many ears must one man have
Before he can hear people cry?
Yes, ’n’ how many deaths will it take till he knows
That too many people have died?

The answer, my friend, is blowin’ in the wind
The answer is blowin’ in the wind

 


Per quants camins l’home haurà de passar
abans que arribi a ser algú?
Quants mars haurà de creuar un colom blanc
per dormir a la platja segur?
Quants canons més hauran de disparar
abans que per fi es quedin muts?

Això, amic meu, només ho sap el vent,
escolta la resposta dins del vent.

Quantes vegades podrem mirar amunt
abans d’arribar a veure el cel?
Quantes orelles haurem de tenir
per sentir com ploren arreu?
Quantes morts més ens caldran amic meu
per saber que ha mort massa gent?

Això, amic meu, només ho sap el vent,
escolta la resposta dins del vent.

Quants anys podrà una muntanya existir
abans que l’ensorri la mar?
Quant temps la gent haurà de seguir
per guanyar-se la llibertat?
Quantes vegades podrem girar el cap
fingir que no ens n’hem adonat?

Això, amic meu, només ho sap el vent,
escolta la resposta dins del vent.

Això, amic meu, només ho sap el vent,
escolta la resposta dins del vent.
 

Foto: bobdylan.com

Bob Dylan

