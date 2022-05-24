Bob Dylan, només ho sap el vent

Bob Dylan va néixer el 24 de maig de 1941. Escoltem una de les cançons que el representa: Blowing in the Wind. I ho fem en anglès, però també en la versió catalana adaptada per Gerard Quintana i Jordi Batiste: Escolta-ho al vent.







How many roads must a man walk down

Before you call him a man?

Yes, ’n’ how many seas must a white dove sail

Before she sleeps in the sand?

Yes, ’n’ how many times must the cannonballs fly

Before they’re forever banned?



The answer, my friend, is blowin’ in the wind

The answer is blowin’ in the wind



How many years can a mountain exist

Before it’s washed to the sea?

Yes, ’n’ how many years can some people exist

Before they’re allowed to be free?

Yes, ’n’ how many times can a man turn his head

Pretending he just doesn’t see?



The answer, my friend, is blowin’ in the wind

The answer is blowin’ in the wind



How many times must a man look up

Before he can see the sky?

Yes, ’n’ how many ears must one man have

Before he can hear people cry?

Yes, ’n’ how many deaths will it take till he knows

That too many people have died?



The answer, my friend, is blowin’ in the wind

The answer is blowin’ in the wind



Per quants camins l’home haurà de passar

abans que arribi a ser algú?

Quants mars haurà de creuar un colom blanc

per dormir a la platja segur?

Quants canons més hauran de disparar

abans que per fi es quedin muts?



Això, amic meu, només ho sap el vent,

escolta la resposta dins del vent.



Quantes vegades podrem mirar amunt

abans d’arribar a veure el cel?

Quantes orelles haurem de tenir

per sentir com ploren arreu?

Quantes morts més ens caldran amic meu

per saber que ha mort massa gent?



Això, amic meu, només ho sap el vent,

escolta la resposta dins del vent.



Quants anys podrà una muntanya existir

abans que l’ensorri la mar?

Quant temps la gent haurà de seguir

per guanyar-se la llibertat?

Quantes vegades podrem girar el cap

fingir que no ens n’hem adonat?



Això, amic meu, només ho sap el vent,

escolta la resposta dins del vent.



Això, amic meu, només ho sap el vent,

escolta la resposta dins del vent.

