Catorze
Bob Dylan, només ho sap el vent
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan va néixer el 24 de maig de 1941. Escoltem una de les cançons que el representa: Blowing in the Wind. I ho fem en anglès, però també en la versió catalana adaptada per Gerard Quintana i Jordi Batiste: Escolta-ho al vent.



How many roads must a man walk down
Before you call him a man?
Yes, ’n’ how many seas must a white dove sail
Before she sleeps in the sand?
Yes, ’n’ how many times must the cannonballs fly
Before they’re forever banned?

The answer, my friend, is blowin’ in the wind
The answer is blowin’ in the wind

How many years can a mountain exist
Before it’s washed to the sea?
Yes, ’n’ how many years can some people exist
Before they’re allowed to be free?
Yes, ’n’ how many times can a man turn his head
Pretending he just doesn’t see?

The answer, my friend, is blowin’ in the wind
The answer is blowin’ in the wind

How many times must a man look up
Before he can see the sky?
Yes, ’n’ how many ears must one man have
Before he can hear people cry?
Yes, ’n’ how many deaths will it take till he knows
That too many people have died?

The answer, my friend, is blowin’ in the wind
The answer is blowin’ in the wind


Per quants camins l’home haurà de passar
abans que arribi a ser algú?
Quants mars haurà de creuar un colom blanc
per dormir a la platja segur?
Quants canons més hauran de disparar
abans que per fi es quedin muts?

Això, amic meu, només ho sap el vent,
escolta la resposta dins del vent.

Quantes vegades podrem mirar amunt
abans d’arribar a veure el cel?
Quantes orelles haurem de tenir
per sentir com ploren arreu?
Quantes morts més ens caldran amic meu
per saber que ha mort massa gent?

Això, amic meu, només ho sap el vent,
escolta la resposta dins del vent.

Quants anys podrà una muntanya existir
abans que l’ensorri la mar?
Quant temps la gent haurà de seguir
per guanyar-se la llibertat?
Quantes vegades podrem girar el cap
fingir que no ens n’hem adonat?

Això, amic meu, només ho sap el vent,
escolta la resposta dins del vent.

Això, amic meu, només ho sap el vent,
escolta la resposta dins del vent.

Foto: bobdylan.com

Comentaris

  Teresa Pinyot i Plans maig 24, 2016 | 23:06
    Teresa Pinyot i Plans maig 24, 2016 | 23:06
    Sempre, sempre tindrà sentit aquest cant, potser malhauradament... Però em porta molt bons records: guitarres, foc de camp, autocars de línia, llums de camping gas, bones amistats...
    40
    1
    Respon
  Rosaura NEbot maig 29, 2016 | 22:58
    Rosaura NEbot maig 29, 2016 | 22:58
    Fantàstic Dylan i emocionant la versió catalana.....
    17
    3
    Respon
  llubcn maig 31, 2016 | 15:54
    llubcn maig 31, 2016 | 15:54
    Per mi escoltar Dylan em transmet moltes emocionts. Ha estat de sempre el meu ídol. FOREVER YOUNG DYLAN & ME.
    6
    1
    Respon
  Ramon Oriol octubre 13, 2016 | 15:43
    Ramon Oriol octubre 13, 2016 | 15:43
    Dylan, Dylan, malcarat cantador de Misessota, com has sabut interpretar els temps canviants que ens toca viure, com emociones amb les balades d'amor, com disecciones la societat i els comportaments humans mentre, estirat en un llit d'herba, mires des de l'atalaia la sang dels camins. Com estimes i menteixes… potser com tothom, però tu ens inocules píndoles concentrades de tot això… I ens agrada. Molt. Forever young, my friend!
    11
    1
    Respon
  Anònim octubre 13, 2016 | 20:15
    Anònim octubre 13, 2016 | 20:15
    Foc de nit, guitarres, projectes, esperances d'un temps on tot seria millor
    6
    1
    Respon
  Enri octubre 14, 2016 | 09:50
    Enri octubre 14, 2016 | 09:50
    Cançó cantada a l'escoltisme anys 70 !!
    4
    2
    Respon
  Sbely octubre 18, 2016 | 09:38
    Sbely octubre 18, 2016 | 09:38
    Bravo!!! El Nobel és el millor passaport perque les lletres de les teves cançons les llegeixi molta mes gent. Semble que no hagi passat el temps...encara estan tant actual.....
    4
    1
    Respon
  Isabel Demestre maig 25, 2019 | 17:57
    Isabel Demestre maig 25, 2019 | 17:57
    Quantes nits ens has fet companyia. Les teves cançons poesia pura. For ever...Gràcies.
    1
    1
    Respon
  Montserrat Alegre gener 22, 2020 | 11:14
    Montserrat Alegre gener 22, 2020 | 11:14
    Bob Dylan amb la seva inconfondible veu ,sempre recorda moments especials. Gerard Quintana , cante el teu repertori pero no treguis la màgica que despren Bob Dylan.
    1
    1
    Respon

Nou comentari

