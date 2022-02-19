

Wise men say

Only fools rush in

But I can’t help

Falling in love with you



Shall I stay?

Would it be a sin

If I can’t help

Falling in love with you?



Like a river flows

Surely to the sea

Darling, so it goes

Some things are meant to be



Take my hand,

Take my whole life, too

For I can’t help

Falling in love with you



Like a river flows

Surely to the sea

Darling, so it goes

Some things are meant to be



Take my hand,

Take my whole life, too

For I can’t help

Falling in love with you

For I can’t help

Falling in love with you



Foto: Facebook Elvis Presley