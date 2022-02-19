Can’t Help Falling in Love
George Weiss & Hugo Peretti & Luigi Creatore


Wise men say
Only fools rush in
But I can’t help
Falling in love with you

Shall I stay?
Would it be a sin
If I can’t help
Falling in love with you?

Like a river flows
Surely to the sea
Darling, so it goes
Some things are meant to be

Take my hand,
Take my whole life, too
For I can’t help
Falling in love with you

Like a river flows
Surely to the sea
Darling, so it goes
Some things are meant to be

Take my hand,
Take my whole life, too
For I can’t help
Falling in love with you
For I can’t help
Falling in love with you
 

Foto: Facebook Elvis Presley

