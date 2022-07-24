Careless Whisper

El cantant anglès George Michael va néixer el 25 de juny del 1963 a Londres i va morir el 25 de desembre del 2016 a Goring-on-Thames (Regne Unit). Aquesta cançó la va gravar el 1984 i va ser un èxit a vint-i-cinc països.







I feel so unsure

As I take your hand

And lead you to the dance floor

As the music dies

Something in your eyes

Calls to mind a silver screen

And all its sad goodbyes



I’m never gonna dance again

Guilty feet have got no rhythm

Though it’s easy to pretend

I know you’re not a fool

I should’ve known better than to cheat a friend

And waste a chance that I’ve been given

So I’m never gonna dance again

The way I danced with you



Time can never mend

The careless whispers of a good friend

To the heart and mind

Ignorance is kind

There’s no comfort in the truth

Pain is all you’ll find



Tonight the music seems so loud

I wish that we could lose this crowd

Maybe it’s better this way

We’d hurt each other with the things we want to say

We could have been so good together

We could have lived this dance forever

But now who’s gonna dance with me

Please stay



Now that you’ve gone

Now that you’ve gone

Now that you’ve gone

Was what I did so wrong

So wrong that you had to leave me alone?

