Careless Whisper

El cantant anglès George Michael va néixer el 25 de juny del 1963 a Londres i va morir el 25 de desembre del 2016 a Goring-on-Thames (Regne Unit). Aquesta cançó la va gravar el 1984 i va ser un èxit a vint-i-cinc països.
I feel so unsure
As I take your hand
And lead you to the dance floor
As the music dies
Something in your eyes
Calls to mind a silver screen
And all its sad goodbyes
I’m never gonna dance again
Guilty feet have got no rhythm
Though it’s easy to pretend
I know you’re not a fool
I should’ve known better than to cheat a friend
And waste a chance that I’ve been given
So I’m never gonna dance again
The way I danced with you
Time can never mend
The careless whispers of a good friend
To the heart and mind
Ignorance is kind
There’s no comfort in the truth
Pain is all you’ll find
Tonight the music seems so loud
I wish that we could lose this crowd
Maybe it’s better this way
We’d hurt each other with the things we want to say
We could have been so good together
We could have lived this dance forever
But now who’s gonna dance with me
Please stay
Now that you’ve gone
Now that you’ve gone
Now that you’ve gone
Was what I did so wrong
So wrong that you had to leave me alone?