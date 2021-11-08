Seccions
Segueix-nos FacebookFacebook Twitter Twitter Instagram Instagram

cerca

El piano

Dance me to the end of love

Let me see your beauty/ When the witnesses are gone

Leonard Cohen
Arxivat a: Leonard Cohen, El piano


Dance me to your beauty
With a burning violin.
Dance me through the panic
‘til I’m gathered safely in.

Lift me like an olive branch
And be my homeward dove.
And dance me to the end of love,
Dance me to the end of love.

Let me see your beauty
When the witnesses are gone.
Let me feel you moving
Like they do in Babylon.

Show me slowly
What I only know the limits of.
And dance me to the end of love,
Dance me to the end of love.

Dance me to the wedding now,
Dance me on and on.
Dance me very tenderly,
And dance me very long.

We’re both of us beneath our love,
We’re both of us above.
And dance me to the end of love,
Dance me to the end of love.

Dance me to the children
Who are asking to be born.
Dance me through the curtains,
That our kisses have outworn.

Raise a tent of shelter now,
Though every thread is torn.
And dance me to the end of love.

Dance me to your beauty
With a burning violin.
Dance me through the panic
‘til I’m gathered safely in.

Touch me with your naked hand
Or touch me with your glove.
Dance me to the end of love.
Dance me to the end of love.
Dance me to the end of love.
 

Foto: www.leonardcohen.com

Coyote

No dudaría

Hotel California

T’estimes?

Tanca els ulls

Comentaris

    menchu Novembre 1, 2016 11:42 am
    precioso, preciós.............
    34
    0
    Respon
    Toni mart aris Novembre 13, 2016 7:21 pm
    Sensacional !!!!
    10
    2
    Respon
    Anònim Maig 6, 2017 10:03 am
    Preciós!!!!!20172017
    6
    0
    Respon
    Anònim Febrer 18, 2018 10:16 pm
    Thank you
    3
    0
    Respon

Nou comentari

El piano
Dance me to the end of love
Let me see your beauty/ When the witnesses are gone
Stairway to Heaven
Coyote
Concert per a piano de Txaikovski
Més entrades...
Passadís
14 aventures de Jep i Fidel
Recordem l'il·lustrador Josep Maria Madorell amb contraportades de la revista «Cavall Fort»
Grégoire Polet comissaria l'exposició Visage paysagem de Daniel Enkaoua. Foto: cedida
«L’objectiu és que l’espectador s’endugui un silenci de millor qualitat»
El Perich, l'humor vigent
Henri Matisse i l'alegria de viure
Més entrades...