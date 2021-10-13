Seccions
El piano

Dance me to the end of love

Let me see your beauty/ When the witnesses are gone

Leonard Cohen
Dance me to your beauty
With a burning violin.
Dance me through the panic
‘til I’m gathered safely in.

Lift me like an olive branch
And be my homeward dove.
And dance me to the end of love,
Dance me to the end of love.

Let me see your beauty
When the witnesses are gone.
Let me feel you moving
Like they do in Babylon.

Show me slowly
What I only know the limits of.
And dance me to the end of love,
Dance me to the end of love.

Dance me to the wedding now,
Dance me on and on.
Dance me very tenderly,
And dance me very long.

We’re both of us beneath our love,
We’re both of us above.
And dance me to the end of love,
Dance me to the end of love.

Dance me to the children
Who are asking to be born.
Dance me through the curtains,
That our kisses have outworn.

Raise a tent of shelter now,
Though every thread is torn.
And dance me to the end of love.

Dance me to your beauty
With a burning violin.
Dance me through the panic
‘til I’m gathered safely in.

Touch me with your naked hand
Or touch me with your glove.
Dance me to the end of love.
Dance me to the end of love.
Dance me to the end of love.

Foto: www.leonardcohen.com

Comentaris

    Anònim Novembre 7, 2018 12:09 pm
    Hi ha qui defineix la seva veu com d'ultratomba... Per mi, en canvi, és la veu de la sensualitat. A part de ser un gran poeta... Sí, l'enyorem.
    11
    0
    Respon
    Anònim Juny 8, 2019 12:30 am
    La seva veu és única e inconfondible
    1
    0
    Respon
    Anònim Octubre 2, 2019 9:31 pm
    Todas sus canciones son maravillosas. Con esa voz única. No me canso de escucharlo, con esa melancolía.. .???
    0
    0
    Respon
    Gloria G. Novembre 8, 2020 6:54 pm
    La seves cançons són part de la meva vida. M'han acompanyat en molts moments. I si l'enyorem.
    0
    0
    Respon

