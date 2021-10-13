

Dance me to your beauty

With a burning violin.

Dance me through the panic

‘til I’m gathered safely in.



Lift me like an olive branch

And be my homeward dove.

And dance me to the end of love,

Dance me to the end of love.



Let me see your beauty

When the witnesses are gone.

Let me feel you moving

Like they do in Babylon.



Show me slowly

What I only know the limits of.

And dance me to the end of love,

Dance me to the end of love.



Dance me to the wedding now,

Dance me on and on.

Dance me very tenderly,

And dance me very long.



We’re both of us beneath our love,

We’re both of us above.

And dance me to the end of love,

Dance me to the end of love.



Dance me to the children

Who are asking to be born.

Dance me through the curtains,

That our kisses have outworn.



Raise a tent of shelter now,

Though every thread is torn.

And dance me to the end of love.



Dance me to your beauty

With a burning violin.

Dance me through the panic

‘til I’m gathered safely in.



Touch me with your naked hand

Or touch me with your glove.

Dance me to the end of love.

Dance me to the end of love.

Dance me to the end of love.



Foto: www.leonardcohen.com