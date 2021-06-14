

At the dark end of the street

That’s where we always meet

Hiding in shadows where we don’t belong

Living in darkness to hide our wrong



You and me, at the dark end of the street

You and me



I know time is gonna take its toll

We’re have pay for the love we stole

It’s a sin and we know it’s wrong

Oh but our love keeps coming on strong

Steal away, to the dark end of the street



They’re gonna find us

They’re gonna find us

They’re gonna find us, oh someday

You and me, at the dark end of the street

You and me



And when the daylight hour rolls around

And by chance we’re both downtown

If we should meet, just walk on by

Oh darling, please don’t cry

Tonight we’ll meet

At the dark end of the street.





