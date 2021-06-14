Seccions
El piano

At the Dark End of the Street

It's a sin and we know it's wrong/ Oh but our love keeps coming on strong

Dan Penn & Chips Moman
At the dark end of the street
That’s where we always meet
Hiding in shadows where we don’t belong
Living in darkness to hide our wrong

You and me, at the dark end of the street
You and me

I know time is gonna take its toll
We’re have pay for the love we stole
It’s a sin and we know it’s wrong
Oh but our love keeps coming on strong
Steal away, to the dark end of the street

They’re gonna find us
They’re gonna find us
They’re gonna find us, oh someday
You and me, at the dark end of the street
You and me

And when the daylight hour rolls around
And by chance we’re both downtown
If we should meet, just walk on by
Oh darling, please don’t cry
Tonight we’ll meet
At the dark end of the street.

Foto: Gustavo Minas

