El piano

Declaració de principis

I ens anem drogant / de tant en tant

La iaia
Ho he fet tants cops
malament.

Ho he fet tants cops
malament.

Ho he fet tants cops
que al final
no sé si faig mal.

I el cotxe va
a poc a poc.

El cotxe va
a poc a poc.

El cotxe va
però jo
jo ja m’he estimbat.

I fer l’amor
costa molt.

I fer l’amor
costa molt.

I fer l’amor
costa molt si vull fer-ho amb tu.

Twist and shout,
oh twist and shout.

Les ratlles del banyador,
les ratlles del banyador
són com tu i jo.

Cada un
cada un d’un color.

I ens anem drogant
de tant en tant.

Ens anem drogant
de tant en tant.

I ens droguem tant
que al final ja no se’ns fa estrany.

Twist and shout,
oh twist and shout.

I un regal
per Nadal.

I un regal
per Nadal.

I un regal per Nadal
i ja ets normal.

I cantem tan
malament.

I cantem tan
malament.

Però cantem tant
que al final
ens queda normal.

I ningú creu en tu
només tu.
I ningú creu en tu
només tu.
I ningú creu en tu
només tu.
I ningú creu en tu
només tu.

