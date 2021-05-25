Declaració de principis

Ho he fet tants cops

malament.

Ho he fet tants cops

malament.

Ho he fet tants cops

que al final

no sé si faig mal.

I el cotxe va

a poc a poc.

El cotxe va

a poc a poc.

El cotxe va

però jo

jo ja m’he estimbat.

I fer l’amor

costa molt.

I fer l’amor

costa molt.

I fer l’amor

costa molt si vull fer-ho amb tu.

Twist and shout,

oh twist and shout.

Les ratlles del banyador,

les ratlles del banyador

són com tu i jo.



Cada un

cada un d’un color.

I ens anem drogant

de tant en tant.

Ens anem drogant

de tant en tant.

I ens droguem tant

que al final ja no se’ns fa estrany.

Twist and shout,

oh twist and shout.

I un regal

per Nadal.

I un regal

per Nadal.

I un regal per Nadal

i ja ets normal.

I cantem tan

malament.

I cantem tan

malament.

Però cantem tant

que al final

ens queda normal.

I ningú creu en tu

només tu.

I ningú creu en tu

només tu.

I ningú creu en tu

només tu.

I ningú creu en tu

només tu.

