Declaració de principis

Ho he fet tants cops
malament.
Ho he fet tants cops
malament.
Ho he fet tants cops
que al final
no sé si faig mal.
I el cotxe va
a poc a poc.
El cotxe va
a poc a poc.
El cotxe va
però jo
jo ja m’he estimbat.
I fer l’amor
costa molt.
I fer l’amor
costa molt.
I fer l’amor
costa molt si vull fer-ho amb tu.
Twist and shout,
oh twist and shout.
Les ratlles del banyador,
les ratlles del banyador
són com tu i jo.
Cada un
cada un d’un color.
I ens anem drogant
de tant en tant.
Ens anem drogant
de tant en tant.
I ens droguem tant
que al final ja no se’ns fa estrany.
Twist and shout,
oh twist and shout.
I un regal
per Nadal.
I un regal
per Nadal.
I un regal per Nadal
i ja ets normal.
I cantem tan
malament.
I cantem tan
malament.
Però cantem tant
que al final
ens queda normal.
I ningú creu en tu
només tu.
I ningú creu en tu
només tu.
I ningú creu en tu
només tu.
I ningú creu en tu
només tu.