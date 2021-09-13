Foto: Markus Goller

[1] Corona de merda «Crown of shit» a la cançó original de Trent Reznor, de Nine Inch Nails.







Hurt



I hurt myself today

To see if I still feel

I focus on the pain

The only thing that’s real

The needle tears a hole

The old familiar sting

Try to kill it all away

But I remember everything



What have I become

My sweetest friend

Everyone I know goes away

In the end

And you could have it all

My empire of dirt

I will let you down

I will make you hurt



I wear this crown of thorns

Upon my liar’s chair

Full of broken thoughts

I cannot repair

Beneath the stains of time

The feelings disappear

You are someone else

I am still right here



What have I become

My sweetest friend

Everyone I know goes away

In the end

And you could have it all

My empire of dirt

I will let you down

I will make you hurt



If I could start again

A million miles away

I would keep myself

I would find a way



Nine Inch Nails, 1994 – Versió de Johnny Cash, 2002