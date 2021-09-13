Johnny Cash va néixer el 26 de febrer de 1932 a Arkansas i va morir el 12 de setembre de 2003 a Tennessee. Recordem el cantant i compositor estatunidenc escoltant com va versionar una cançó profunda: Hurt, de Nine Inch Nails. I ho fem llegint-ne la traducció al català, adaptada per Jesús Lana.
Avui em vaig fent mal
aviam si encara sento.
Em centro en el dolor,
només això és real.
L’agulla obre un forat,
fiblada familiar
que vol matar-ho tot.
Però no oblido res.
En què m’he convertit?
dolç amic meu.
Tothom que conec
acaba marxant, al final.
I podries tenir-ho tot,
el meu imperi de brutícia.
Jo et decebré,
et faré patir.
Duc la corona d’espines[1]
en el meu tron de farsant,
farcit de plans desfets
que no puc esmenar.
Sota les llànties del temps,
els sentiments s’esvaeixen.
Tu ets algú altre,
jo encara sóc aquí.
En què m’he convertit?
dolç amic meu.
Tothom que conec
acaba marxant, al final.
I podries tenir-ho tot,
el meu imperi de brutícia.
Jo et decebré,
et faré patir.
Si pogués tornar a començar
a milions de milles d’aquí.
Sabria com sortir-me’n,
trobaria un camí.
Foto: Markus Goller
Hurt
I hurt myself today
To see if I still feel
I focus on the pain
The only thing that’s real
The needle tears a hole
The old familiar sting
Try to kill it all away
But I remember everything
What have I become
My sweetest friend
Everyone I know goes away
In the end
And you could have it all
My empire of dirt
I will let you down
I will make you hurt
I wear this crown of thorns
Upon my liar’s chair
Full of broken thoughts
I cannot repair
Beneath the stains of time
The feelings disappear
You are someone else
I am still right here
What have I become
My sweetest friend
Everyone I know goes away
In the end
And you could have it all
My empire of dirt
I will let you down
I will make you hurt
If I could start again
A million miles away
I would keep myself
I would find a way
Nine Inch Nails, 1994 – Versió de Johnny Cash, 2002