

Tonight I’m gonna have myself a real good time

I feel alive and the world I’ll turn it inside out, yeah

And floating around in ecstasy

So don’t stop me now don’t stop me

‘Cause I’m having a good time having a good time



I’m a shooting star leaping through the sky

Like a tiger defying the laws of gravity

I’m a racing car passing by like Lady Godiva

I’m gonna go go go

There’s no stopping me



I’m burnin’ through the sky, yeah

Two hundred degrees

That’s why they call me Mister Fahrenheit

I’m trav’ling at the speed of light

I wanna make a supersonic man out of you



Don’t stop me now I’m having such a good time

I’m having a ball

Don’t stop me now

If you wanna have a good time just give me a call

Don’t stop me now (‘Cause I’m having a good time)

Don’t stop me now (Yes I’m havin’ a good time)

I don’t want to stop at all



Yeah, I’m a rocket ship on my way to Mars

On a collision course

I am a satellite I’m out of control

I am a sex machine ready to reload

Like an atom bomb about to

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh explode



I’m burnin’ through the sky yeah

Two hundred degrees

That’s why they call me Mister Fahrenheit

I’m trav’ling at the speed of light

I wanna make a supersonic woman of you



Don’t stop me, don’t stop me

Don’t stop me, hey hey hey

Don’t stop me, don’t stop me

Ooh ooh ooh, I like it

Don’t stop me don’t stop me

Have a good time, good time

Don’t stop me, don’t stop me ah

Oh yeah

Alright



Oh, I’m burnin’ through the sky yeah

Two hundred degrees

That’s why they call me Mister Fahrenheit

I’m trav’ling at the speed of light

I wanna make a supersonic man out of you



Don’t stop me now I’m having such a good time

I’m having a ball

Don’t stop me now

If you wanna have a good time

Just give me a call

Don’t stop me now (‘cause I’m having a good time, yeah)

Don’t stop me now (yes I’m havin’ a good time)

I don’t want to stop at all

La da da da dah

Da da da haa

Ha da da ha ha ha

Ha da da ha da da



Foto: Facebook: Freddie Mercury