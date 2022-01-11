Seccions
Segueix-nos FacebookFacebook Twitter Twitter Instagram Instagram

cerca

El piano

I Don’t Want To Talk About It

If I stay here just a little bit longer,/ If I stay here, won't you listen to my heart?

Danny Whitten
Arxivat a: Rod Stewart, El piano

Rod Stewart la va descobrir mentre ella tocava als carrers de Glasgow. Poc s’imaginava Amy Belle que pocs dies després estaria actuant al seu costat, al Royal Albert Hall, davant d’un públic ple.


I can tell by your eyes
That you’ve probably been crying forever.
And the stars in the sky
Don’t mean nothing to you, they’re a mirror.

I don’t want to talk about it,
How you broke my heart.
If I stay here just a little bit longer,
If I stay here, won’t you listen to my heart?

If I stand all alone
Will the shadow hide the colors of my heart:
Blue for the tears, black for the night’s fears.
The stars in the sky don’t mean nothing to you, they’re just a mirror.

I don’t want to talk about it,
How you broke my heart.
If I stay here just a little bit longer,
If I stay here, won’t you listen to my heart?

My heart. Oh, my my heart. My heart.

I don’t want to talk about it,
How you broke my heart.
If I stay here just a little bit longer,
If I stay here, won’t you listen to my heart? My heart.
 

La petita rambla del Poble Sec

Blackstar

Starman

Under Pressure

Unchained Melody

Comentaris

    salvadoti Octubre 22, 2016 5:03 pm
    aquest duo es maravillos.
    29
    1
    Respon
    Josep gonzalez amalrich Octubre 24, 2016 12:28 am
    Maravellos Octubre 2016
    4
    2
    Respon
    Pati Desembre 28, 2016 8:55 pm
    És brutal.
    2
    0
    Respon
    Jaume Marco Gener 10, 2017 10:47 am
    Un duet certament esplèndid ... enhorabona !!!
    5
    1
    Respon
    Sali Gener 10, 2017 1:20 pm
    Meravellós!
    1
    0
    Respon
    Rousse Gener 10, 2017 3:38 pm
    Genial . Qui es gran sempre sera i morira gran .
    1
    0
    Respon
    EduP Gener 10, 2017 7:59 pm
    Gran concert!!
    1
    0
    Respon
    Salvador62 Gener 10, 2017 8:49 pm
    Magnific
    1
    0
    Respon
    Anònim Gener 10, 2017 11:02 pm
    Aquesta noia ha tingut una ocasió única, car aquests monstres, no tenen gaires condescendència amb els acabats d'arribar
    1
    0
    Respon
    Rosa M P Maig 6, 2017 10:11 pm
    M'encanta la canço i el duet dels dos la nia té una veu espectacular
    1
    0
    Respon
    Anònim Agost 25, 2017 7:58 pm
    No deixaria mai d'escoltar-la, què donaria per veure'ls en directe!!!
    0
    0
    Respon
    Ramon Vidal Agost 25, 2017 8:31 pm
    Gràcies
    0
    0
    Respon
    RG Agost 7, 2018 4:26 am
    M'encanta duet fantàstic 20
    0
    0
    Respon
    RG Agost 7, 2018 4:33 am
    M'encanta duet fantàstic
    0
    0
    Respon
    Anònim Desembre 6, 2019 4:59 pm
    Ese saxo howww
    0
    0
    Respon

Nou comentari

El piano
Tot l'enyor de Jordi Sabatés
Recordem el pianista i compositor, que ha mort als 73 anys
I Don't Want To Talk About It
Cançó 7ª en colors
La petita rambla del Poble Sec
Més entrades...
Passadís
De les flors en farem papallones
14 insectes creats amb flors, branques i tot d'elements de la natura
Depèn de com t'ho miris
Serbian-American inventor and engineer Nikola Tesla (1856 - 1943) aged 34, circa 1890. Photograph by Napoleon Sarony (Photo courtesty Library of Congress/Getty Images)
Nikola Tesla, geni i llegenda
Els retrats de Ramon Casas
Més entrades...