Seccions
Segueix-nos FacebookFacebook Twitter Twitter Instagram Instagram

cerca

El piano

Dream a Little Dream of Me

Night breezes seem to whisper «I love you»

Fabian Andre, Wilbur Schwandt & Gus Kahn
Arxivat a: Ella Fitzgerald, Fabian Andre, Louis Armstrong, El piano


Stars shining bright above you
Night breezes seem to whisper “I love you”
Birds singing in the sycamore trees
Dream a little dream of me

Say nighty-night and kiss me
Just hold me tight and tell me you’ll miss me
While I’m alone and blue as can be
Dream a little dream of me

Stars fading but I linger on dear
(oh haw linger on)
Still craving your kiss
(how you crave my kiss)
I’m longing to linger till dawn dear
Just saying this
(give a little kiss)

Sweet dreams till sunbeams find you
Sweet dreams that leave all worries behind you
But in your dreams whatever they be
Dream a little dream of me

Stars fading but I linger on dear
Still craving your kiss
Yeah, I’m longing to linger till dawn dear
Just saying this

Sweet dreams (dreaming) till sunbeams find you
Gotta keep dreaming, leave all worries behind you
But in your dreams whatever they be
You’ve got to make me a promise
Promise to me you’ll dream
Dream a little dream of me

The Boy from Ipanema

Everybody’s Talkin’

At the Dark End of the Street

Ull per ull

Verde

TENS TELEGRAM? Vols ser el primer de rebre el contingut cultural de Catorze? Clica aquí per unir-te al nostre canal de Telegram

Nou comentari

El piano
Dream a Little Dream of Me
Night breezes seem to whisper «I love you»
Cançons de llibertat
Quan tot s'enlaira
The Boy from Ipanema
Més entrades...
Passadís
Ernestina de Champourcín
En llegim el poema «Carta al vacío», acompanyat per una caricatura de Matías
El traç expressiu d'Egon Schiele
Viquipèdia/ Wikimedia Commons
La pinzellada de Marià Fortuny
Gustave Courbet Foto: Wikimedia Commons
Courbet i l'origen del món
Més entrades...