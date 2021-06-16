Stars shining bright above you
Night breezes seem to whisper “I love you”
Birds singing in the sycamore trees
Dream a little dream of me
Say nighty-night and kiss me
Just hold me tight and tell me you’ll miss me
While I’m alone and blue as can be
Dream a little dream of me
Stars fading but I linger on dear
(oh haw linger on)
Still craving your kiss
(how you crave my kiss)
I’m longing to linger till dawn dear
Just saying this
(give a little kiss)
Sweet dreams till sunbeams find you
Sweet dreams that leave all worries behind you
But in your dreams whatever they be
Dream a little dream of me
Stars fading but I linger on dear
Still craving your kiss
Yeah, I’m longing to linger till dawn dear
Just saying this
Sweet dreams (dreaming) till sunbeams find you
Gotta keep dreaming, leave all worries behind you
But in your dreams whatever they be
You’ve got to make me a promise
Promise to me you’ll dream
Dream a little dream of me
Dream a Little Dream of Me
Night breezes seem to whisper «I love you»
Arxivat a: Ella Fitzgerald, Fabian Andre, Louis Armstrong, El piano