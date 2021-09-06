La cantant irlandesa Dolores O’Riordan va néixer a Ballybricken el 6 de setembre de 1971. Va ser la líder del grup de rock alternatiu The Cranberries, conegut mundialment des dels anys 90 del segle XX. Va morir a 46 anys, de forma sobtada i per causes desconegudes a Londres mentre participava en una breu sessió de gravació el 15 de gener de 2018. La recordem escoltant-ne un dels èxits.
Oh my life is changing everyday
In every possible way
And oh my dreams
It’s never quite as it seems
Never quite as it seems
I know I felt like this before
But now I’m feeling it even more
Because it came from you
Then I open up and see
The person falling here is me
A different way to be
I want more, impossible to ignore
Impossible to ignore
And they’ll come true
Impossible not to do
Possible not to do
And now I tell you openly
You have my heart so don’t hurt me
You’re what I couldn’t find
A totally amazing mind
So understanding and so kind
You’re everything to me
Oh my life is changing everyday
In every possible way
And oh my dreams
It’s never quite as it seems
‘Cause you’re a dream to me
Dream to me
Foto: Pinterest