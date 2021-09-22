Tino Casal va néixer a Tudela Veguín, Astúries, l’11 de febrer de 1950. Va començar el seu camí en el món de la música als 13 anys formant part de diversos grups de pop asturians i, després de passar una temporada a Londres on va dedicar-se sobretot a la pintura, va tornar a Espanya on va reprendre la seva carrera musical gravant com a cantant solista i també fent de productor. El 1987, amb el disc Lágrimas de cocodrilo, va assolir el seu major èxit a les llistes de vendes gràcies a la versió techno-pop que va fer d’Eloise, una cançó publicada originalment per Barry Ryan el 1968. Tino Casal, figura clau de la Movida madrileña, va morir en un accident de cotxe el 22 de setembre de 1991 als afores de Madrid. El recordem veient-lo interpretar la seva cançó més emblemàtica.

Es un huracán profesional

que viene y va buscando acción,

vendiendo solo amor.

Aniquilar,

pisar por encima del bien y el mal

es natural, en ella es natural.

En tiempo de relax

Empolva su nariz

¡Eloise, Eloise!

Dolor en tus caricias

y cuentos chinos.

Yo seguiré siendo tu perro fiel.

Mas Eloise es rápida como la pólvora,

serpiente en el Edén.

Siempre va a cien.

Donde quiera que va

la bomba de Hiroshima está a punto de estallar;

Peligro: no tocar.

Sus pechos, Goma-2

y nitroglicerina

¡Eloise, Eloise!

Dolor en tus caricias

y cuentos chinos.

Yo seguiré siendo tu perro fiel.

Mi Eloise,

Amar deprisa,

amar de pie.

No sé por qué

me ocultas algo.

Tu doble riesgo correré,

me perderé.

La fiebre y el placer,

¿qué puedo hacer?,

se convirtió en sucio polvo gris.

¿Quién me lo iba a decir

con tanta actividad?

Me mortificas sin piedad

y ya no puedo más,

tímida luz de gas.

Sus pechos, Goma-2

y nitroglicerina.

¡Eloise, Eloise!

Tantas noches, cómo te besé,

dolor en tus caricias,

tantas veces te maldeciré,

Y cuentos chinos.

Yo fui atrapado en mi propia red

como una araña en cautividad.

Ya no podré escapar.

¡Ay, Eloise!

Sin ti mi vida está

vacía y lloro más, ¡yeah, yeah, yeah!

¡Ay, Eloise!

Sin ti mi vida está

vacía y lloro más, ¡yeah, yeah, yeah!

¡Ay, Eloise…!

Every night I’m there,

I’m always there, she knows I’m there,

and heaven knows, I hope she goes.

I find it hard to realize that love was in her eyes,

it’s dying now, she knows I’m crying now.

And every night I’m there,

I break my heart to please

Eloise, Eloise!

You know I’m on my knees, yeah,

I said please

You’re all I want so hear my prayer, my prayer

My Eloise is like the stars that please the night,

the sun that makes the day, that lights the way

And when my star goes by, I’ll hold it in my hands and cry,

her love is mine, my sun will shine.

Every night I’m there

I break my heart to please.

Eloise, Eloise!

You’re all I want, you gotta hear my prayer.

My Eloise,

I’d love to please her,

I’d love to care, but she’s not there.

And when I find you,

I’d be so kind,

you’d want to stay, I know you’d stay.

And as the days grow old, the nights grow cold,

I want to hold her near to me,

I know she’s dear to me.

And only time can tell and take away this lonely hell,

I’m on my knees to Eloise.



And every night I’m there,

I break my heart to please

Eloise, Eloise!

You are my life so hear my prayer,

You are the price, I know you’re there.

You’re all I want so hear my prayer.

You’re all I need and I’m not there,

you know I’m not there.

No, no, no,

Yeah, yeah, yeah…

My Eloise,

I’ve got to please her, yeah!

She knows I love her.

Yeah, yeah, yeah…!

My Eloise,

I’ve got you on my knees to please you

My Eloise,

yeah, yeah, yeah…