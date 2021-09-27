Seccions
Segueix-nos FacebookFacebook Twitter Twitter Instagram Instagram

cerca

El piano

Enola Gay

This kiss you give, it's never ever gonna fade away

Andy McCluskey
Arxivat a: Cançó, Enola Gay, Música, Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark, Segona Guerra Mundial, El piano

El 6 d’agost de 1945, a les acaballes de la Segona Guerra Mundial, el bombarder Boeing B-29 Superfortress de l’exèrcit dels Estats Units batejat amb el nom d’Enola Gay va llançar la bomba atòmica Little Boy sobre la ciutat d’Hiroshima, al Japó. Va matar 80.000 persones i en va ferir 70.000 més. Tres dies després, el 9 d’agost, va participar fent el reconeixement meteorològic en el segon atac amb bomba atòmica de la història, que va deixar la ciutat de Nagasaki –objectiu secundari, ja que la ciutat de Kokura va ser descartada pel mal temps– igualment arrasada.

El 1980, la banda britànica Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark va publicar Enola Gay, una cançó antibel·licista en què parla d’aquest trist episodi de la història i pregunta a l’avió –i a la humanitat– si “la mare se sent orgullosa del seu nano”, fent referència al nom de la bomba, Little Boy, i a que l’avió va ser batejat Enola Gay en “honor” a la mare del pilot, Paul Tibbets.


Enola Gay, you should have stayed at home yesterday
Aha, words can’t describe the feeling and the way you lied
These games you play, they’re gonna end it more than tears someday
Aha, Enola Gay, it shouldn’t ever have to end this way

It’s 8:15, and that’s the time that it’s always been
We got your message on the radio 
Conditions normal and you’re coming home

Enola Gay, is mother proud of little boy today
Aha this kiss you give, it’s never ever gonna fade away

Enola Gay, it shouldn’t ever have to end this way
Aha, Enola Gay, it shouldn’t fade in our dreams away

It’s 8:15, and that’s the time that it’s always been
We got your message on the radio
Conditions normal and you’re coming home

Enola Gay, is mother proud of little boy today
Aha, this kiss you give, it’s never ever gonna fade away
 

Núvol de bolet resultat de l’atac amb bomba atòmica sobre la ciutat d’Hiroshima, 6 d’agost de 1945. Foto: Wikimedia Commons

Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head

Me quedo contigo

El setè cel

Qualsevol nit pot sortir el sol

Dancing In the Dark

Nou comentari

El piano
Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head
I'm never gonna stop the rain by complaining
Enola Gay
Me quedo contigo
El vals número dos de Xostakóvitx
Més entrades...
Passadís
Les classes de ball de Degas
14 obres mostren l'evolució del pintor francès
Les flors de cada mes
sdr
Juntes, després d'un temps
El dia a dia en família
Més entrades...