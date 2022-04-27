

When your day is long

And the night, the night is yours alone

When you’re sure you’ve had enough

Of this life, well hang on



Don’t let yourself go

‘Cause everybody cries

Everybody hurts sometimes



Sometimes everything is wrong

Now it’s time to sing along



When your day is night alone (hold on, hold on)

If you feel like letting go (hold on)

If you think you’ve had too much

Of this life, well hang on



‘Cause everybody hurts

Take comfort in your friends

Everybody hurts



Don’t throw your hand, oh no

Don’t throw your hand



If you feel like you’re alone

No, no, no, you are not alone



If you’re on your own in this life

The days and nights are long

When you think you’ve had too much

Of this life to hang on



Well, everybody hurts sometimes

Everybody cries

Everybody hurts sometimes

And everybody hurts sometimes



So hold on, hold on

Hold on, hold on, hold on

Hold on, hold on, hold on

Everybody hurts



