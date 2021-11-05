Harry Nilsson va néixer a Brooklyn el 15 de juny del 1941 i va morir a Agoura Hills el 15 de gener del 1994. Recordem el cantant estatunidenc guanyador de dos premis Grammy, conegut en bona part per la interpretació de Without You, escoltant com va versionar Everybody’s Talkin, de Fred Neil.







Everybody’s talking at me

I don’t hear a word they’re saying

Only the echoes of my mind



People stopping, staring

I can’t see their faces

Only the shadows of their eyes



I’m going where the sun keeps shining

Through the pouring rain

Going where the weather suits my clothes



Banking off of the northeast winds

Sailing on a summer breeze

And skipping over the ocean like a stone



I’m going where the sun keeps shining

Through the pouring rain

Going where the weather suits my clothes



Banking off of the northeast winds

Sailing on a summer breeze

And skipping over the ocean like a stone



Everybody’s talking at me

Can’t hear a word they’re saying

Only the echoes of my mind



I won’t let you leave my love behind

No, I won’t let you leave

I won’t let you leave my love behind

