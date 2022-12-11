

​Fly me to the moon

And let me play up there with all stars

Let me see what life is like

On Jupiter and Mars

In other words, hold my hand

In other words, baby, kiss me



Fill my heart with song

And let me sing for ever more

You are all I long for

All I worship and do adore

In other words, please be true

In other words, I’m in love with you



Fill my heart with song

Let me sing for ever more

You are all I long for

All I worship and do adore

In other words, please be true

In other words, in other words

I love you

