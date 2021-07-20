Seccions
Segueix-nos FacebookFacebook Twitter Twitter Instagram Instagram

cerca

El piano

Fly Me to the Moon

Fill my heart with song/ And let me sing for ever more

Bart Howard
Arxivat a: Cançó, Frank Sinatra, El piano


​Fly me to the moon
And let me play up there with all stars
Let me see what life is like
On Jupiter and Mars
In other words, hold my hand
In other words, baby, kiss me

Fill my heart with song
And let me sing for ever more
You are all I long for
All I worship and do adore
In other words, please be true
In other words, I’m in love with you

Fill my heart with song
Let me sing for ever more
You are all I long for
All I worship and do adore
In other words, please be true
In other words, in other words
I love you
 

Who Wants to Live Forever

The Show Must Go On

All of me

Cap a tu

Y todo es vanidad

Comentaris

    Joana Isabel Juny 22, 2019 1:46 pm
    Una cançò mitica.....
    0
    0
    Respon
    Arturu Maig 15, 2019 8:34 am
    Qualitat....!!
    3
    0
    Respon

Nou comentari

El piano
Fly Me to the Moon
Fill my heart with song/ And let me sing for ever more
Who Wants to Live Forever
The Show Must Go On
All of me
Més entrades...
Passadís
Les classes de ball de Degas
14 obres mostren l'evolució del pintor francès
El món segons Mafalda
Les classes de Rembrandt
YWY vol dir terra, robota vol dir esclau
Més entrades...