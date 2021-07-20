Fly me to the moon
And let me play up there with all stars
Let me see what life is like
On Jupiter and Mars
In other words, hold my hand
In other words, baby, kiss me
Fill my heart with song
And let me sing for ever more
You are all I long for
All I worship and do adore
In other words, please be true
In other words, I’m in love with you
In other words, in other words
I love you
Fly Me to the Moon
Fill my heart with song/ And let me sing for ever more
