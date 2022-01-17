El pianista i compositor Ryūichi Sakamoto va néixer a Tòquio, al Japó, el 17 de gener de 1952. A finals dels anys setanta del segle XX va formar part d’algunes bandes pioneres de música electrònica del seu país, com la Yellow Magic Orchestra, però és conegut sobretot per les seves bandes sonores i, a casa nostra, per haver posat música a l’espectacle Mediterrani, mar olímpic que la Fura dels Baus va concebre per a la inauguració dels Jocs Olímpics de Barcelona.
Algunes de les seves composicions més conegudes són les bandes sonores de L’últim emperador, El petit buda, dirigides per Bernardo Bertolucci, i Bon Nadal, Mr. Lawrence, dirigida per Nagisha Oshima, on també va aparèixer com a actor al costat de David Bowie. Veiem Ryūichi Sakamoto interpretant el tema principal d’aquesta pel·lícula en format instrumental i també la versió cantada per David Sylvian, vocalista dels britànics Japan.
The wounds on your hands never seem to heal
I thought all I needed was to believe
Here am I, a lifetime away from you
The blood of Christ, or the beat of my heart
My love wears forbidden colours
My life believes
Senseless years thunder by
Millions are willing to give their lives for you
Does nothing live on?
Learning to cope with feelings aroused in me
My hands in the soil, buried inside of myself
My love wears forbidden colours
My life believes in you once again
I’ll go walking in circles
While doubting the very ground beneath me
Trying to show unquestioning faith in everything
Here am I, a lifetime away from you
The blood of Christ, or a change of heart
My love wears forbidden colours
My life believes
My love wears forbidden colours
My life believes in you once again