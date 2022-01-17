El pianista i compositor Ryūichi Sakamoto va néixer a Tòquio, al Japó, el 17 de gener de 1952. A finals dels anys setanta del segle XX va formar part d’algunes bandes pioneres de música electrònica del seu país, com la Yellow Magic Orchestra, però és conegut sobretot per les seves bandes sonores i, a casa nostra, per haver posat música a l’espectacle Mediterrani, mar olímpic que la Fura dels Baus va concebre per a la inauguració dels Jocs Olímpics de Barcelona.

Algunes de les seves composicions més conegudes són les bandes sonores de L’últim emperador, El petit buda, dirigides per Bernardo Bertolucci, i Bon Nadal, Mr. Lawrence, dirigida per Nagisha Oshima, on també va aparèixer com a actor al costat de David Bowie. Veiem Ryūichi Sakamoto interpretant el tema principal d’aquesta pel·lícula en format instrumental i també la versió cantada per David Sylvian, vocalista dels britànics Japan.

The wounds on your hands never seem to heal

I thought all I needed was to believe

Here am I, a lifetime away from you

The blood of Christ, or the beat of my heart

My love wears forbidden colours

My life believes

Senseless years thunder by

Millions are willing to give their lives for you

Does nothing live on?

Learning to cope with feelings aroused in me

My hands in the soil, buried inside of myself

My love wears forbidden colours

My life believes in you once again

I’ll go walking in circles

While doubting the very ground beneath me

Trying to show unquestioning faith in everything

Here am I, a lifetime away from you

The blood of Christ, or a change of heart

My love wears forbidden colours

My life believes

My love wears forbidden colours

My life believes in you once again