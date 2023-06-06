La cantant brasilera Astrud Gilberto, nascuda al Salvador el 29 de març del 1940, ha mort el 5 de juny del 2023 als 83 anys. Coneguda per dur la bossa nova arreu del món, recordem com cantava en anglès la Garota de Ipanema, d’Antonio Carlos Jobim i Vinícius de Moraes:
Tall and tan and young and lovely
The girl from Ipanema goes walking and
When she passes, each one she passes goes: Ah
When she walks, she’s like a samba
That swings so cool and sways so gentle that
When she passes, each one she passes goes: Oh
Oh, but I watch her so sadly
How can I tell her I love her?
Yes, I would give my heart gladly
But each day, when she walks to the sea
She looks straight ahead, not at me
Tall and tan and young and lovely
The girl from Ipanema goes walking and
When she passes, I smile, but she doesn’t see, doesn’t see
Olha que coisa mais linda, mais cheia de graça
É ela, menina, que vem e que passa
Num doce balanço a caminho do mar
Moça do corpo dourado, do Sol de Ipanema
O seu balançado parece um poema
É a coisa mais linda que eu já vi passar
Oh, but I watch her so sadly
Aah, por que tudo é tão triste?
Yes, I would give my heart gladly
But each day, when she walks to the sea
She looks straight ahead, not at me
Tall, tan, young, lovely
The girl from Ipanema goes walking and
When she passes, I smile, but she doesn’t see
Por causa do amor
She just doesn’t see
Nem olha para mim
She never sees me
Por causa do amor