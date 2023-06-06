La cantant brasilera Astrud Gilberto, nascuda al Salvador el 29 de març del 1940, ha mort el 5 de juny del 2023 als 83 anys. Coneguda per dur la bossa nova arreu del món, recordem com cantava en anglès la Garota de Ipanema, d’Antonio Carlos Jobim i Vinícius de Moraes:





Tall and tan and young and lovely

The girl from Ipanema goes walking and

When she passes, each one she passes goes: Ah

When she walks, she’s like a samba

That swings so cool and sways so gentle that

When she passes, each one she passes goes: Oh

Oh, but I watch her so sadly

How can I tell her I love her?

Yes, I would give my heart gladly

But each day, when she walks to the sea

She looks straight ahead, not at me

Tall and tan and young and lovely

The girl from Ipanema goes walking and

When she passes, I smile, but she doesn’t see, doesn’t see

Olha que coisa mais linda, mais cheia de graça

É ela, menina, que vem e que passa

Num doce balanço a caminho do mar

Moça do corpo dourado, do Sol de Ipanema

O seu balançado parece um poema

É a coisa mais linda que eu já vi passar

Oh, but I watch her so sadly

Aah, por que tudo é tão triste?

Yes, I would give my heart gladly

But each day, when she walks to the sea

She looks straight ahead, not at me

Tall, tan, young, lovely

The girl from Ipanema goes walking and

When she passes, I smile, but she doesn’t see

Por causa do amor

She just doesn’t see

Nem olha para mim

She never sees me

Por causa do amor



