Girls and Boys



Street’s like a jungle

So call the police

Following the herd

Down to Greece

On holiday

Love in the nineties

Is paranoid

On sunny beaches

Take your chances

Looking for



Girls who want boys

Who like boys to be girls

Who do boys like they’re girls

Who do girls like they’re boys

Always should be someone you really love



Avoiding all work

‘Cause there’s none available

Like battery thinkers

Count your thoughts

On one-two-three-four-five fingers

Nothing is wasted

Only reproduced

You get nasty blisters

Du bist sehr schön

But we haven’t been introduced



Girls who want boys

Who like boys to be girls

Who do boys like they’re girls

Who do girls like they’re boys

Always should be someone you really love



Girls who want boys

Who like boys to be girls

Who do boys like they’re girls

Who do girls like they’re boys

Always should be someone to really love



Oh, oh, oh, oh oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh oh



Looking for girls who want boys

Who like boys to be girls

Who do boys like they’re girls

Who do girls like they’re boys

Always should be someone you really love



Girls who want boys

Who like boys to be girls

Who do boys like they’re girls

Who do girls like they’re boys

Always should be someone you really love



Girls who want boys

Who like boys to be girls

Who do boys like they’re girls

Who do girls like they’re boys

Always should be someone you really love



Girls who want boys

Who like boys to be girls

Who do boys like they’re girls

Who do girls like they’re boys

Always should be someone to really love



Oh, oh, oh, oh oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh oh



