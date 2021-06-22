Seccions
El piano

Girls Just Want to Have Fun

Oh daddy dear you know you're still number one

Robert Hazard
Cyndi Lauper va néixer el 22 de juny de 1953 a Nova York. Amb èxits com True Colors i Time After Time, ha venut 50 milions de discos, 20 milions de senzills i 1 milió de DVDs a tot el món. Felicitem la cantant i actriu ballant una de les cançons més conegudes: Girls Just Want to Have Fun.


I come home in the morning light
My mother says when you gonna live your life right
Oh mother dear we’re not the fortunate ones
And girls they want to have fun
Oh girls just want to have fun

The phone rings in the middle of the night
My father yells what you gonna do with your life
Oh daddy dear you know you’re still number one
But girls they want to have fun
Oh girls just want to have

That’s all they really want
Some fun
When the working day is done
Girls – they want to have fun
Oh girls just want to have fun

Some boys take a beautiful girl
And hide her away from the rest of the world
I want to be the one to walk in the sun
Oh girls they want to have fun
Oh girls just want to have

That’s all they really want
Some fun
When the working day is done
Girls – they want to have fun
Oh girls just want to have fun,
They want to have fun,
They want to have fun…

 

