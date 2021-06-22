Cyndi Lauper va néixer el 22 de juny de 1953 a Nova York. Amb èxits com True Colors i Time After Time, ha venut 50 milions de discos, 20 milions de senzills i 1 milió de DVDs a tot el món. Felicitem la cantant i actriu ballant una de les cançons més conegudes: Girls Just Want to Have Fun.







I come home in the morning light

My mother says when you gonna live your life right

Oh mother dear we’re not the fortunate ones

And girls they want to have fun

Oh girls just want to have fun



The phone rings in the middle of the night

My father yells what you gonna do with your life

Oh daddy dear you know you’re still number one

But girls they want to have fun

Oh girls just want to have



That’s all they really want

Some fun

When the working day is done

Girls – they want to have fun

Oh girls just want to have fun



Some boys take a beautiful girl

And hide her away from the rest of the world

I want to be the one to walk in the sun

Oh girls they want to have fun

Oh girls just want to have



That’s all they really want

Some fun

When the working day is done

Girls – they want to have fun

Oh girls just want to have fun,

They want to have fun,

They want to have fun…