

I love the colorful clothes she wears

And the way the sunlight plays upon her hair

I hear the sound of a gentle word

On the wind that lifts her perfume through the air



I’m pickin’ up good vibrations

She’s giving me the excitations (oom bop bop)

I’m pickin’ up good vibrations (good vibrations, oom bop bop)

She’s giving me the excitations (excitations, oom bop bop)

I’m pickin’ up good vibrations (oom bop bop)

She’s giving me the excitations (excitations, oom bop bop)

I’m pickin’ up good vibrations (oom bop bop)

She’s giving me the excitations (excitations)



Close my eyes, she’s somehow closer now

Softly smile, I know she must be kind

When I look in her eyes

She goes with me to a blossom world



I’m pickin’ up good vibrations

She’s giving me excitations (oom bop bop)

I’m pickin’ up good vibrations (good vibrations, oom bop bop)

She’s giving me excitations (excitations, oom bop bop)

Good, good, good, good vibrations (oom bop bop)

She’s giving me excitations (excitations, oom bop bop)

Good, good, good, good vibrations (oom bop bop)

She’s giving me excitations (excitations)



Ah, ah, my my, what elation

I don’t know where but she sends me there

Oh, my my, what a sensation

Oh, my my, what elation

Oh, my my, what



Gotta keep those lovin’ good vibrations a-happenin’ with her

Gotta keep those lovin’ good vibrations a-happenin’ with her

Gotta keep those lovin’ good vibrations a-happenin’

Good, good, good, good vibrations (oom bop bop)

She’s giving me the excitations (excitations, oom bop bop)

I’m pickin’ up good vibrations



Na na na na na, na na na

Na na na na na, na na na (bop bop-bop-bop-bop, bop)

Do do do do do, do do do (bop bop-bop-bop-bop, bop)

Do do do do do, do do do (bop bop-bop-bop-bop, bop)



