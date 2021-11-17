Jeff Buckley va néixer a Califòrnia el 17 de novembre del 1966. Amb el seu àlbum de debut, Grace (1994), els crítics el van considerar com un dels artistes més prometedors de la seva generació. Però va morir quan només tenia trenta anys, el 29 de maig del 1997, ofegat al riu Wolf de Memphis. Escoltem la cançó que va donar nom al primer disc d’un dels músics més prometedors de la seva època.







There’s the moon asking to stay

Long enough for the clouds to fly me away

Oh, it’s my time coming,

I’m not afraid

Afraid to die



My fading voice sings of love,

But she cries to the clicking of time.

Of time



Wait in the fire.

Wait in the fire.

Wait in the fire.

Wait in the fire.

The fire.



And she weeps on my arm

Walking to the bright lights in sorrow

Oh drink a bit of wine

We both might go tomorrow

Oh my love



And the rain is falling,

I believe my time has come

It reminds me of the pain

I might leave

Leave behind



Wait in the fire.

Wait in the fire.

Wait in the fire.

Wait in the fire.

The fire.



It reminds me of the pain

I might leave

Leave behind



And I feel them drown my name

So easy to know and forget with this kiss

I’m not afraid to go but it goes so slow



Wait in the fire.

Wait in the fire.

Wait in the fire.

Wait in the fire.

Wait in the fire.

Wait in the fire.

Wait in the fire.

Wait in the fire.

