El piano

Grace

My fading voice sings of love

Jeff Buckley
Jeff Buckley va néixer a Califòrnia el 17 de novembre del 1966. Amb el seu àlbum de debut, Grace (1994), els crítics el van considerar com un dels artistes més prometedors de la seva generació. Però va morir quan només tenia trenta anys, el 29 de maig del 1997, ofegat al riu Wolf de Memphis. Escoltem la cançó que va donar nom al primer disc d’un dels músics més prometedors de la seva època.


There’s the moon asking to stay 
Long enough for the clouds to fly me away 
Oh, it’s my time coming,
I’m not afraid
Afraid to die

My fading voice sings of love, 
But she cries to the clicking of time.
Of time

Wait in the fire.
Wait in the fire. 
Wait in the fire. 
Wait in the fire. 
The fire. 

And she weeps on my arm 
Walking to the bright lights in sorrow 
Oh drink a bit of wine
We both might go tomorrow 
Oh my love 

And the rain is falling,
I believe my time has come 
It reminds me of the pain 
I might leave 
Leave behind 

Wait in the fire. 
Wait in the fire. 
Wait in the fire. 
Wait in the fire. 
The fire. 

It reminds me of the pain 
I might leave 
Leave behind 

And I feel them drown my name 
So easy to know and forget with this kiss 
I’m not afraid to go but it goes so slow

Wait in the fire. 
Wait in the fire. 
Wait in the fire. 
Wait in the fire. 
Wait in the fire. 
Wait in the fire. 
Wait in the fire. 
Wait in the fire.
 

Foto: Facebook Jeff Buckley

