Jeff Buckley va néixer a Califòrnia el 17 de novembre del 1966. Amb el seu àlbum de debut, Grace (1994), els crítics el van considerar com un dels artistes més prometedors de la seva generació. Però va morir quan només tenia trenta anys, el 29 de maig del 1997, ofegat al riu Wolf de Memphis. Escoltem la cançó que va donar nom al primer disc d’un dels músics més prometedors de la seva època.


There’s the moon asking to stay
Long enough for the clouds to fly me away
Oh, it’s my time coming,
I’m not afraid
Afraid to die

My fading voice sings of love,
But she cries to the clicking of time.
Of time

Wait in the fire.
Wait in the fire.
Wait in the fire.
Wait in the fire.
The fire.

And she weeps on my arm
Walking to the bright lights in sorrow
Oh drink a bit of wine
We both might go tomorrow
Oh my love

And the rain is falling,
I believe my time has come
It reminds me of the pain
I might leave
Leave behind

Wait in the fire.
Wait in the fire.
Wait in the fire.
Wait in the fire.
The fire.

It reminds me of the pain
I might leave
Leave behind

And I feel them drown my name
So easy to know and forget with this kiss
I’m not afraid to go but it goes so slow

Wait in the fire.
Wait in the fire.
Wait in the fire.
Wait in the fire.
Wait in the fire.
Wait in the fire.
Wait in the fire.
Wait in the fire.

Foto: Facebook Jeff Buckley

