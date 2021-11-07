Yes I loved you in the morning,
Your kisses deep and warm
Your hair upon the pillow
Like a sleepy golden storm
Yes, many loved before us,
I know that we are not new
In city and in forest
They smiled like me and you
But now it’s come to distances
And both of us must try
Your eyes are soft with sorrow
Hey, that’s no way to say goodbye
I’m not looking for another
As I wander in my time
Walk me to the corner,
Our steps will always rhyme
You know my love goes with you
As your love stays with me
It’s just the way it changes,
Like the shoreline and the sea
But let’s not talk of love or chains
And things we can’t untie
Your eyes are soft with sorrow
Hey, that’s no way to say goodbye
I loved you in the morning,
Our kisses deep and warm
Your hair upon the pillow
Like a sleepy golden storm
Yes, many loved before us,
I know that we are not new
In city and in forest
They smiled like me and you
But let’s not talk of love
Or chains and things we can’t untie
Your eyes are soft with sorrow
Hey, that’s no way to say goodbye
(1967)
