

Yes I loved you in the morning,

Your kisses deep and warm

Your hair upon the pillow

Like a sleepy golden storm



Yes, many loved before us,

I know that we are not new

In city and in forest

They smiled like me and you



But now it’s come to distances

And both of us must try

Your eyes are soft with sorrow

Hey, that’s no way to say goodbye



I’m not looking for another

As I wander in my time

Walk me to the corner,

Our steps will always rhyme



You know my love goes with you

As your love stays with me

It’s just the way it changes,

Like the shoreline and the sea



But let’s not talk of love or chains

And things we can’t untie

Your eyes are soft with sorrow

Hey, that’s no way to say goodbye



I loved you in the morning,

Our kisses deep and warm

Your hair upon the pillow

Like a sleepy golden storm



Yes, many loved before us,

I know that we are not new

In city and in forest

They smiled like me and you



But let’s not talk of love

Or chains and things we can’t untie

Your eyes are soft with sorrow

Hey, that’s no way to say goodbye





(1967)



Foto: www.cbc.ca