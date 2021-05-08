Sometimes I just can’t take it

And it isn’t alright

I’m not going to make it

And I think my shoe is untied

I’m like a broken record

I’m like a broken record

And I’m not playing right

Just wanna go up higher, can we?

Till you tell me I’m a heavenly photo

Hold tight (hold tight)

Come on (come on)

Come on (come on), woah

Come on (come on)

Come on (come on), don’t let go

Hold tight (hold tight)

Hold tight (hold tight), woah

It’s alright, it’s alright, you said

I’ve got my hands up, shaking just to let you know

That you’ve got a higher power

Got me singing every second

Dancing every hour

Oh, yeah, you’vе got a higher power

And you’re rеally someone

I want to know, oh!

This boy is electric

This boy is electric and you’re sparkling like

The universe connected

And I’m buzzing

Night after night after night

This joy is electric

This joy is electric and you’re circuiting through

I’m so happy that I’m alive

Happy I’m alive at the same time as you

‘Cause you’ve got a higher power

Got me singing every second

Dancing every hour

Oh, yeah, You’ve got a higher power

And you’re really someone

I want to know

(I wanna know, oh)

You’ve got

Yeah you’ve got a higher

You’ve got

Yeah you’ve got a higher

You’ve got

Yeah you’ve got a higher

You’ve got, oh!

You’ve got

Oh you’ve got a higher

You’ve got

Yeah you’ve got a higher

You’ve got

Oh you’ve got a higher

My hands up, shaking just to let you know that

You’ve got a higher power

Got me singing every second

Dancing every hour

Oh, yeah, you’ve got a higher power

Once in a lifetime

I’m going a million miles an hour

When for so long

I’ve been down on my knees

Then your love song

Set me over and over

For so long

I’ve been down on my knees

To your love song

Floats me oh, oh…