Sometimes I just can’t take it
Sometimes I just can’t take it
And it isn’t alright
I’m not going to make it
And I think my shoe is untied
I’m like a broken record
I’m like a broken record
And I’m not playing right
Just wanna go up higher, can we?
Till you tell me I’m a heavenly photo
Hold tight (hold tight)
Come on (come on)
Come on (come on), woah
Come on (come on)
Come on (come on), don’t let go
Hold tight (hold tight)
Hold tight (hold tight), woah
It’s alright, it’s alright, you said
I’ve got my hands up, shaking just to let you know
That you’ve got a higher power
Got me singing every second
Dancing every hour
Oh, yeah, you’vе got a higher power
And you’re rеally someone
I want to know, oh!
This boy is electric
This boy is electric and you’re sparkling like
The universe connected
And I’m buzzing
Night after night after night
This joy is electric
This joy is electric and you’re circuiting through
I’m so happy that I’m alive
Happy I’m alive at the same time as you
‘Cause you’ve got a higher power
Got me singing every second
Dancing every hour
Oh, yeah, You’ve got a higher power
And you’re really someone
I want to know
(I wanna know, oh)
You’ve got
Yeah you’ve got a higher
You’ve got
Yeah you’ve got a higher
You’ve got
Yeah you’ve got a higher
You’ve got, oh!
You’ve got
Oh you’ve got a higher
You’ve got
Yeah you’ve got a higher
You’ve got
Oh you’ve got a higher
My hands up, shaking just to let you know that
You’ve got a higher power
Got me singing every second
Dancing every hour
Oh, yeah, you’ve got a higher power
Once in a lifetime
I’m going a million miles an hour
When for so long
I’ve been down on my knees
Then your love song
Set me over and over
For so long
I’ve been down on my knees
To your love song
Floats me oh, oh…