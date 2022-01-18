

On a dark desert highway, cool wind in my hair

Warm smell of colitas, rising up through the air

Up ahead in the distance, I saw a shimmering light

My head grew heavy and my sight grew dim

I had to stop for the night



There she stood in the doorway

I heard the mission bell

And I was thinking to myself

This could be heaven or this could be hell

Then she lit up a candle and she showed me the way

There were voices down the corridor

I thought I heard them say



Welcome to the Hotel California

Such a lovely place (such a lovely place)

Such a lovely face

Plenty of room at the Hotel California

Any time of year (any time of year) you can find it here



Her mind is Tiffany-twisted, she got the Mercedes Bends

She got a lot of pretty, pretty boys, that she calls friends

How they dance in the courtyard, sweet summer sweat

Some dance to remember, some dance to forget



So called up the Captain

“Please bring me my wine”,

He said, “we haven’t had the spirit here since nineteen sixty-nine”

And still those voices are calling from far away

Wake you up in the middle of the night

Just to hear them say



Welcome to the Hotel California

Such a lovely place (such a lovely place)

Such a lovely face

They living’ it up at the Hotel California

What a nice surprise (what a nice surprise), brings your alibis



Mirrors on the ceiling

The pink champagne on ice

And she said, “we are all just prisoners here, of our own device

And in the master’s chambers

They gathered for the feast

They stab it with their steely knives

But they just can’t kill the beast



Last thing I remember, I was

Running for the door

I had to find the passage back to the place I was before

“Relax”, said the night man

“We are programmed to receive

You can check out any time you like

But you can never leave!”



Foto: www.eagles.com