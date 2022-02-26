Hurt
Nine Inch Nails

Johnny Cash va néixer a Kingsland el 26 de febrer de 1932 i va morir a Nashville el 12 de setembre de 2003. Recordem el cantant i compositor estatunidenc escoltant com va versionar Hurt, de Nine Inch Nails.
 


I hurt myself today
To see if I still feel
I focus on the pain
The only thing that’s real
The needle tears a hole
The old familiar sting
Try to kill it all away
But I remember everything
 
What have I become
My sweetest friend
Everyone I know goes away
In the end
And you could have it all
My empire of dirt
I will let you down
I will make you hurt
 
I wear this crown of thorns
Upon my liar’s chair
Full of broken thoughts
I cannot repair
Beneath the stains of time
The feelings disappear
You are someone else
I am still right here
 
What have I become
My sweetest friend
Everyone I know goes away
In the end
And you could have it all
My empire of dirt
I will let you down
I will make you hurt
 
If I could start again
A million miles away
I would keep myself
I would find a way
 

Foto: Facebook Johnny Cash

Comentaris

    Anònim febrer 26, 2017 | 17:26
    Quina versió tan especial i genial. Un gran artista. Preciosa veu fosca i trencada. Péls de punta i llagrimeta. Amb el seu amor de camí de vida sempre amb ell.
    Anònim setembre 16, 2019 | 00:50
    For ever, immens!
    Anònim desembre 09, 2019 | 18:33
    No se anglès,, hi poger llegir les lletres, de las cansons, per mi ha sigut,, fantastic,,, gracies....
