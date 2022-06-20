I get around (get around, ‘round, ‘round, I get around)
From town to town (get around, ‘round, ‘round, I get around)
I’m a real cool head (get around, ‘round, ‘round, I get around)
I’m makin’ real good bread (get around, ‘round, ‘round, I get around)
I’m gettin’ bugged driving up and down the same old strip
I gotta find a new place where the kids are hip
My buddies and me are getting real well known
Yeah, the bad guys know us and they leave us alone
I get around (get around, ‘round, ‘round, I get around)
From town to town (get around, ‘round, ‘round, I get around)
I’m a real cool head (get around, ‘round, ‘round, I get around)
I’m makin’ real good bread (get around, ‘round, ‘round, I get around)
I get around (‘round, get around, ‘round, ‘round)
We always take my car, ‘cause it’s never been beat
And we’ve never missed yet with the girls we meet
None of the guys go steady ‘cause it wouldn’t be right
To leave their best girl home now on a Saturday night
I get around (get around, ‘round, ‘round, I get around)
From town to town (get around, ‘round, ‘round, I get around)
I’m a real cool head (get around, ‘round, ‘round, I get around)
I’m makin’ real good bread (get around, ‘round, ‘round, I get around)
I get around (‘round, ‘round)
‘Round, ‘round, get around, I get around
Yeah, I get around, ‘round, ‘round, I get around
Get around, ‘round, ‘round, I get around
Get around, ‘round, ‘round, I get around
Get around, ‘round, ‘round, I get around
Get around, ‘round, ‘round, I get around (I get around)
Get around, ‘round, ‘round, I get around
Get around, ‘round, ‘round, I get around
Get around, ‘round, ‘round, I get around
Get around, ‘round, ‘round, I get around