



I get around (get around, ‘round, ‘round, I get around)

From town to town (get around, ‘round, ‘round, I get around)

I’m a real cool head (get around, ‘round, ‘round, I get around)

I’m makin’ real good bread (get around, ‘round, ‘round, I get around)

I’m gettin’ bugged driving up and down the same old strip

I gotta find a new place where the kids are hip

My buddies and me are getting real well known

Yeah, the bad guys know us and they leave us alone

I get around (get around, ‘round, ‘round, I get around)

From town to town (get around, ‘round, ‘round, I get around)

I’m a real cool head (get around, ‘round, ‘round, I get around)

I’m makin’ real good bread (get around, ‘round, ‘round, I get around)

I get around (‘round, get around, ‘round, ‘round)

We always take my car, ‘cause it’s never been beat

And we’ve never missed yet with the girls we meet

None of the guys go steady ‘cause it wouldn’t be right

To leave their best girl home now on a Saturday night

I get around (get around, ‘round, ‘round, I get around)

From town to town (get around, ‘round, ‘round, I get around)

I’m a real cool head (get around, ‘round, ‘round, I get around)

I’m makin’ real good bread (get around, ‘round, ‘round, I get around)

I get around (‘round, ‘round)

‘Round, ‘round, get around, I get around

Yeah, I get around, ‘round, ‘round, I get around

Get around, ‘round, ‘round, I get around

Get around, ‘round, ‘round, I get around

Get around, ‘round, ‘round, I get around

Get around, ‘round, ‘round, I get around (I get around)

Get around, ‘round, ‘round, I get around

Get around, ‘round, ‘round, I get around

Get around, ‘round, ‘round, I get around

Get around, ‘round, ‘round, I get around

