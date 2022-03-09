 I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For
U2

El 9 de març de 1987 es va publicar The Joshua Tree, el cinquè treball discogràfic dels irlandesos U2. El disc va ser un èxit mundial i, a dia d’avui, se n’han venut prop de 28 milions de còpies. N’escoltem el segon senzill, I still haven’t found what I’m looking for, llançat després de la també conegudíssima With or without you.


I have climbed the highest mountains
I have run through the fields
Only to be with you
Only to be with you.

I have run, I have crawled
I have scaled these city walls
These city walls
Only to be with you.

But I still haven’t found
What I’m looking for.
But I still haven’t found
What I’m looking for.

I have kissed honey lips
Felt the healing in her finger tips
It burned like fire
(I was) burning inside her.

I have spoke with the tongue of angels
I have held the hand of a devil
It was warm in the night
I was cold as a stone.

But I still haven’t found
What I’m looking for.
But I still haven’t found
What I’m looking for.

I believe in the Kingdom Come
Then all the colours will bleed into one
Bleed into one.
But yes, I’m still running.

You broke the bonds
And you loosed the chains
Carried the cross of my shame
Oh my shame, you know I believe it.

But I still haven’t found
What I’m looking for.
But I still haven’t found
What I’m looking for.

But I still haven’t found
What I’m looking for.
But I still haven’t found
What I’m looking for.

Cançó Música U2

