El 9 de març de 1987 es va publicar The Joshua Tree, el cinquè treball discogràfic dels irlandesos U2. El disc va ser un èxit mundial i, a dia d’avui, se n’han venut prop de 28 milions de còpies. N’escoltem el segon senzill, I still haven’t found what I’m looking for, llançat després de la també conegudíssima With or without you.



I have climbed the highest mountains

I have run through the fields

Only to be with you

Only to be with you.

I have run, I have crawled

I have scaled these city walls

These city walls

Only to be with you.

But I still haven’t found

What I’m looking for.

But I still haven’t found

What I’m looking for.

I have kissed honey lips

Felt the healing in her finger tips

It burned like fire

(I was) burning inside her.

I have spoke with the tongue of angels

I have held the hand of a devil

It was warm in the night

I was cold as a stone.

But I still haven’t found

What I’m looking for.

But I still haven’t found

What I’m looking for.

I believe in the Kingdom Come

Then all the colours will bleed into one

Bleed into one.

But yes, I’m still running.

You broke the bonds

And you loosed the chains

Carried the cross of my shame

Oh my shame, you know I believe it.

But I still haven’t found

What I’m looking for.

But I still haven’t found

What I’m looking for.

But I still haven’t found

What I’m looking for.

But I still haven’t found

What I’m looking for.

