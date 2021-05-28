So no one told you life was gonna be this way

Your job’s a joke, you’re broke

Your love life’s DOA

It’s like you’re always stuck in second gear

When it hasn’t been your day, your week, your month

Or even your year, but



I’ll be there for you

(When the rain starts to pour)

I’ll be there for you

(Like I’ve been there before)

I’ll be there for you

(‘Cause you’re there for me too)



You’re still in bed at ten

And work began at eight

You’ve burned your breakfast

So far, things are going great

Your mother warned you there’d be days like these

But she didn’t tell you when the world has brought

You down to your knees that



I’ll be there for you

(When the rain starts to pour)

I’ll be there for you

(Like I’ve been there before)

I’ll be there for you

(‘Cause you’re there for me too)



No one could ever know me

No one could ever see me

Seems you’re the only one who knows

What it’s like to be me

Someone to face the day with

Make it through all the rest with

Someone I’ll always laugh with

Even at my worst, I’m best with you, yeah



It’s like you’re always stuck in second gear

When it hasn’t been your day, your week, your month

Or even your year



I’ll be there for you

(When the rain starts to pour)

I’ll be there for you

(Like I’ve been there before)

I’ll be there for you

(‘Cause you’re there for me too)



I’ll be there for you

I’ll be there for you

I’ll be there for you

(‘Cause you’re there for me too)



