So no one told you life was gonna be this way
Your job’s a joke, you’re broke
Your love life’s DOA
It’s like you’re always stuck in second gear
When it hasn’t been your day, your week, your month
Or even your year, but
I’ll be there for you
(When the rain starts to pour)
I’ll be there for you
(Like I’ve been there before)
I’ll be there for you
(‘Cause you’re there for me too)
You’re still in bed at ten
And work began at eight
You’ve burned your breakfast
So far, things are going great
Your mother warned you there’d be days like these
But she didn’t tell you when the world has brought
You down to your knees that
I’ll be there for you
(When the rain starts to pour)
I’ll be there for you
(Like I’ve been there before)
I’ll be there for you
(‘Cause you’re there for me too)
No one could ever know me
No one could ever see me
Seems you’re the only one who knows
What it’s like to be me
Someone to face the day with
Make it through all the rest with
Someone I’ll always laugh with
Even at my worst, I’m best with you, yeah
It’s like you’re always stuck in second gear
When it hasn’t been your day, your week, your month
Or even your year
I’ll be there for you
(When the rain starts to pour)
I’ll be there for you
(Like I’ve been there before)
I’ll be there for you
(‘Cause you’re there for me too)
I’ll be there for you
I’ll be there for you
I’ll be there for you
(‘Cause you’re there for me too)
So no one told you life was gonna be this way