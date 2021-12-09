Seccions
El piano

Imagine

I hope someday you'll join us/ And the world will be as one

John Lennon
Els cinc membres del grup Pentatonix versionen a cappella la cançó Imagine de John Lennon mentre van ensenyant cartells de diversos col·lectius humans (LGBTQ+, dones, negres…) que, en un món ideal, podrien viure junts i en pau.



Imagine there’s no heaven
It’s easy if you try
No hell below us
Above us only sky

Imagine all the people
Living for today

Imagine there’s no countries
It isn’t hard to do
Nothing to kill or die for
And no religion, too

Imagine all the people
Living life in peace

You may say I’m a dreamer
But I’m not the only one
I hope someday you’ll join us
And the world will be as one

Imagine no possessions
I wonder if you can
No need for greed or hunger
A brotherhood of man

Imagine all the people
Sharing all the world

You may say I’m a dreamer
But I’m not the only one
I hope someday you’ll join us
And the world will live as one
 

    Anònim Març 26, 2017 11:32 pm
    DELICIOS SOMNI.
    Anònim Març 27, 2017 12:16 am
    Senzillament wonderfull...
    Anònim Març 27, 2017 11:52 am
    Sencillament meravellós. Com els àngels.
    Wowwwww Març 27, 2017 2:21 pm
    Meravellós!!!!!
    Anònim Març 27, 2017 2:36 pm
    No boldris que acabes el somni
    Anònim Març 27, 2017 6:55 pm
    Precios ara i sempre,unagran lletra i musica
    Anònim Juliol 20, 2017 10:28 pm
    Una versio que m entusiasma!!
    Dolores López Vidal Agost 27, 2017 8:39 am
    Simplemente precioso, la pena es que los gobiernos y sus gobernantes no piensan en la paz, solo les interesa vender armas y manipular. Triste pero cierto
    Anònim Agost 27, 2017 12:42 pm
    Maravellosa canço.
    Anònim Agost 28, 2017 12:59 pm
    gràcies.
