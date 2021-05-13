Seccions
El piano

Isn’t She Lovely?

I can't believe what God has done

Stevie Wonder
Al disc Songs in the Key of Life (1976), Stevie Wonder va celebrar el naixement de la seva filla Aisha dedicant-li aquesta cançó.


Isn’t she lovely?
Isn’t she wonderful?
Isn’t she precious?
Less than one minute old

I never thought through love we’d be
Making one as lovely as she
But isn’t she lovely made from love?

Isn’t she pretty?
Truly the angel’s best
Boy, I’m so happy
We have been heaven blessed

I can’t believe what God has done
Through us he’s given life to one
But isn’t she lovely made from love?

Isn’t she lovely?
Life and love are the same

Isn’t she lovely?
Life and love are the same
Life is Aisha
The meaning of her name

Londie, it could have not been done
Without you who conceived the one
That’s so very lovely made from love














