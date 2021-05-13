Al disc Songs in the Key of Life (1976), Stevie Wonder va celebrar el naixement de la seva filla Aisha dedicant-li aquesta cançó.







Isn’t she lovely?

Isn’t she wonderful?

Isn’t she precious?

Less than one minute old



I never thought through love we’d be

Making one as lovely as she

But isn’t she lovely made from love?

Isn’t she pretty?

Truly the angel’s best

Boy, I’m so happy

We have been heaven blessed

I can’t believe what God has done

Through us he’s given life to one

But isn’t she lovely made from love?

Isn’t she lovely?

Life and love are the same

Isn’t she lovely?

Life and love are the same

Life is Aisha

The meaning of her name

Londie, it could have not been done

Without you who conceived the one

That’s so very lovely made from love































