

This ain’t a song for the broken-hearted

No silent prayer for the faith-departed

I ain’t gonna be just a face in the crowd

You’re gonna hear my voice

When I shout it out loud



It’s my life

It’s now or never

I ain’t gonna live forever

I just want to live while I’m alive



It’s my life

My heart is like an open highway

Like Frankie said I did it my way

I just want to live while I’m alive



It’s my life



This is for the ones who stood their ground

For Tommy and Gina who never backed down

Tomorrow’s getting harder, make no mistake

Luck ain’t even lucky

Got to make your own breaks



It’s my life

And it’s now or never

I ain’t gonna live forever

I just want to live while I’m alive



It’s my life

My heart is like an open highway

Like Frankie said I did it my way

I just want to live while I’m alive

‘Cause it’s my life



Better stand tall when

They’re calling you out

Don’t bend, don’t break

Baby, don’t back down



It’s my life

And it’s now or never

‘Cause I ain’t gonna live forever

I just want to live while I’m alive



It’s my life

My heart is like an open highway

Like Frankie said I did it my way

I just want to live while I’m alive



It’s my life

And it’s now or never

‘Cause I ain’t gonna live forever

I just want to live while I’m alive



It’s my life

My heart is like an open highway

Like Frankie said I did it my way

I just want to live while I’m alive

‘Cause it’s my life



Facebook: Bon Jovi