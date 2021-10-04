Seccions
El piano

It’s My Life

I ain't gonna live forever/ I just want to live while I'm alive

Jon Bon Jovi & Richie Sambora & Max Martin
This ain’t a song for the broken-hearted
No silent prayer for the faith-departed
I ain’t gonna be just a face in the crowd
You’re gonna hear my voice
When I shout it out loud

It’s my life
It’s now or never
I ain’t gonna live forever
I just want to live while I’m alive

It’s my life
My heart is like an open highway
Like Frankie said I did it my way
I just want to live while I’m alive

It’s my life

This is for the ones who stood their ground
For Tommy and Gina who never backed down
Tomorrow’s getting harder, make no mistake
Luck ain’t even lucky
Got to make your own breaks

It’s my life
And it’s now or never
I ain’t gonna live forever
I just want to live while I’m alive

It’s my life
My heart is like an open highway
Like Frankie said I did it my way
I just want to live while I’m alive
‘Cause it’s my life

Better stand tall when
They’re calling you out
Don’t bend, don’t break
Baby, don’t back down

It’s my life
And it’s now or never
‘Cause I ain’t gonna live forever
I just want to live while I’m alive

It’s my life
My heart is like an open highway
Like Frankie said I did it my way
I just want to live while I’m alive

It’s my life
And it’s now or never
‘Cause I ain’t gonna live forever
I just want to live while I’m alive

It’s my life
My heart is like an open highway
Like Frankie said I did it my way
I just want to live while I’m alive
‘Cause it’s my life
 

