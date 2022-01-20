

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene,

I’m begging of you: please don’t take my man

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene,

Please don’t take him just because you can



Your beauty is beyond compare

With flaming locks of auburn hair

With ivory skin and eyes of emerald green



Your smile is like a breath of spring

Your voice is soft like summer rain

And I cannot compete with you, Jolene



He talks about you in his sleep

There’s nothing I can do to keep

From crying when he calls your name, Jolene



And I can easily understand

How you could easily take my man

But you don’t know what he means to me, Jolene



Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene,

I’m begging of you: please don’t take my man

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene,

Please don’t take him just because you can



You could have your choice of men

But I could never love again

He’s the only one for me, Jolene



I had to have this talk with you

My happiness depends on you

And whatever you decide to do, Jolene



Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene,

I’m begging of you: please don’t take my man

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene,

Please don’t take him even though you can



Jolene, Jolene





Foto: Youtube