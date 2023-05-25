David Bowie i Tina Turner versionen el Let’s Dance escrit per Jim Lee, que el 1962 interpretat per Chris Montez es va convertir en un hit, i tot seguit canten i ballen i vibren amb el Let’s Dance de Bowie.







Hey baby won’t you take a chance?

Say that you’ll let me have this dance?

Well let’s dance, let’s dance

We’ll do the twist, the stomp, the mashed potatoes too

Any old dance that you want to do

Let’s dance, let’s dance.



Hey baby if you’re all alone,

baby you’ll let me walk you home.

Let’s dance, let’s dance.

We’ll do the twist, the stomp, the mashed potatoes too

Any old dance that you want to do

Let’s dance, let’s dance.



Let’s dance

Put on your red shoes and dance the blues

Let’s dance

To the song they’re playin’ on the radio



Let’s sway

While colour lights up your face

Let’s sway

Sway through the crowd to an empty space



If you say run

I’ll run to you

And if you say hide

We’ll hide



Because my love for you

Would break my heart in two

If you should fall into my arms

And tremble like a flower



Let’s dance

Let’s dance

For fear your grace should fall

Let’s dance

For fear tonight is all



Let’s sway

You could look into my eyes

Let’s sway

Under the moonlight, this serious moonlight



And if you say run

I’ll run with you

And if you say hide

We’ll hide



Because my love for you

Would break my heart in two

If you should fall into my arms

And tremble like a flower



Let’s dance

Put on your red shoes and dance the blues

Let’s sway

Under the moonlight, this serious moonlight



Let’s sway

Let’s sway

Let’s dance

