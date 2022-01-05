Seccions
El piano

Let’s Twist Again

Well, around and round and up and down

Kal Mann & Dave Appell
Come on let’s twist again 
Like you did last summer 
Yeah, let’s twist again 
Like you did last year

Do you remember when 
Things were really hummin’ 
Yeah let’s twist again 
Twist the time is here

Well, around and round and up and down 
We go again 
Come on baby make me know you love me so

Let’s twist again 
Like you did last summer 
Come on, let’s twist again 
Like you did last year
Twist

Let’s twist again 
Like you did last summer 
Come on, let’s twist again
Like you did last year

Do you remember when 
Things were really hummin’
Come on, let’s twist again
Twist the time is here

Well, around and round and up and down
We go again 
Come on baby make me know you love me so

Come on, let’s twist again
Like you did last summer
Yeah, let’s twist again
Like you did last year

Come on, let’s twist again
Twist the time is here

    Anònimangel Juliol 29, 2020 5:57 pm
    Super extra.......
