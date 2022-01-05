

Come on let’s twist again

Like you did last summer

Yeah, let’s twist again

Like you did last year



Do you remember when

Things were really hummin’

Yeah let’s twist again

Twist the time is here



Well, around and round and up and down

We go again

Come on baby make me know you love me so



Let’s twist again

Like you did last summer

Come on, let’s twist again

Like you did last year

Twist



Let’s twist again

Like you did last summer

Come on, let’s twist again

Like you did last year



Do you remember when

Things were really hummin’

Come on, let’s twist again

Twist the time is here



Well, around and round and up and down

We go again

Come on baby make me know you love me so



Come on, let’s twist again

Like you did last summer

Yeah, let’s twist again

Like you did last year



Come on, let’s twist again

Twist the time is here



