

Wish I could, I could’ve said goodbye

I would’ve said what I wanted to

Maybe even cried for you



If I knew it would be the last time

I would’ve broke my heart in two

Tryin’ to save a part of you



Don’t wanna feel another touch

Don’t wanna start another fire

Don’t wanna know another kiss

No other name falling off my lips



Don’t wanna give my heart away

To another stranger

Or let another day begin

Won’t even let the sunlight in



No, I’ll never love again

I’ll never love again



When we first met

I never thought that I would fall

I never thought that I’d find myself

Lying in your arms



And I want to pretend that it’s not true

Oh baby, that you’re gone

‘Cause my world keeps turning, and turning, and turning

And I’m not moving on



Don’t wanna feel another touch

Don’t wanna start another fire

Don’t wanna know another kiss

No other name falling off my lips



Don’t wanna give my heart away

To another stranger

Or let another day begin

Won’t even let the sunlight in



No, I’ll never love



I don’t wanna know this feeling

Unless it’s you and me

I don’t wanna waste a moment

And I don’t wanna give somebody else

The better part of me

I would rather wait for you



Don’t wanna feel another touch

Don’t wanna start another fire

Don’t wanna know another kiss

Baby, unless they are your lips



Don’t wanna give my heart away

To another stranger

Don’t let another day begin

Won’t let the sunlight in



I’ll never love again

Never love again

I’ll never love again

I’ll never love again

