Catorze
I’ll Never Love Again
Lady Gaga & Natalie Hemby & Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere


Wish I could, I could’ve said goodbye
I would’ve said what I wanted to
Maybe even cried for you

If I knew it would be the last time
I would’ve broke my heart in two
Tryin’ to save a part of you

Don’t wanna feel another touch
Don’t wanna start another fire
Don’t wanna know another kiss
No other name falling off my lips

Don’t wanna give my heart away
To another stranger
Or let another day begin
Won’t even let the sunlight in

No, I’ll never love again
I’ll never love again

When we first met
I never thought that I would fall
I never thought that I’d find myself
Lying in your arms

And I want to pretend that it’s not true
Oh baby, that you’re gone
‘Cause my world keeps turning, and turning, and turning
And I’m not moving on

Don’t wanna feel another touch
Don’t wanna start another fire
Don’t wanna know another kiss
No other name falling off my lips

Don’t wanna give my heart away
To another stranger
Or let another day begin
Won’t even let the sunlight in

No, I’ll never love

I don’t wanna know this feeling
Unless it’s you and me
I don’t wanna waste a moment
And I don’t wanna give somebody else
The better part of me
I would rather wait for you

Don’t wanna feel another touch
Don’t wanna start another fire
Don’t wanna know another kiss
Baby, unless they are your lips

Don’t wanna give my heart away
To another stranger
Don’t let another day begin
Won’t let the sunlight in

I’ll never love again
Never love again
I’ll never love again
I’ll never love again
 

Cançó I'll Never Love Again

Comparteix a Twitter Comparteix a Facebook Comparteix a Whatsapp Comparteix a Telegram
Tastant la solitud
Amants perfectes
(You Make Me Feel Like) a Natural Woman
Always Look on the Bright Side of Life
Helena

Nou comentari

El piano

Comparteix a Twitter Comparteix a Facebook Comparteix a Whatsapp Comparteix a Telegram Comparteix

I’ll Never Love Again

Don't wanna know another kiss/ No other name falling off my lips
Comparteix a Twitter Comparteix a Facebook Comparteix a Whatsapp Comparteix a Telegram Comparteix

Tastant la solitud

Tornem a començar, / tornem-se a equivocar
Comparteix a Twitter Comparteix a Facebook Comparteix a Whatsapp Comparteix a Telegram Comparteix

Beethoven dibuixat

Una animació representa amb traços senzills la cinquena simfonia del compositor
Comparteix a Twitter Comparteix a Facebook Comparteix a Whatsapp Comparteix a Telegram Comparteix

Amants perfectes

És sa vida que pot ser molt dolenta, / i és el món que no està ben pensat

Passadís

Comparteix a Twitter Comparteix a Facebook Comparteix a Whatsapp Comparteix a Telegram Comparteix

La coberta soc jo

Una llibreria anima empleats i clients a fondre's amb els exemplars
Comparteix a Twitter Comparteix a Facebook Comparteix a Whatsapp Comparteix a Telegram Comparteix

L’amor que queda

14 il·lustracions mostren com les persones que estimem mai no ens abandonen
Comparteix a Twitter Comparteix a Facebook Comparteix a Whatsapp Comparteix a Telegram Comparteix

Tornarà la primavera

14 il·lustracions sobre les poques certeses i les moltes incerteses de la vida
Comparteix a Twitter Comparteix a Facebook Comparteix a Whatsapp Comparteix a Telegram Comparteix

L’últim vol d’Ot el bruixot

14 tires còmiques del ninot que Picanyol dibuixava a Cavall Fort
Comparteix a Twitter Comparteix a Facebook Comparteix a Whatsapp Comparteix a Telegram

Comparteix