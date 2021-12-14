

London calling to the faraway towns

Now war is declared and battle come down

London calling to the underworld

Come out of the cupboard, you boys and girls

London calling, now don’t look to us

Phony Beatlemania has bitten the dust

London calling, see we ain’t got no swing

Except for the ring of that truncheon thing



The ice age is coming, the sun is zooming in

Meltdown expected, the wheat is growin’ thin

Engines stop running, but I have no fear

‘Cause London is drowning, and I, I live by the river



London calling to the imitation zone

Forget it, brother, you can go it alone

London calling to the zombies of death

Quit holding out and draw another breath

London calling and I don’t want to shout

But when we were talking I saw you nodding out

London calling, see we ain’t got no high

Except for that one with the yellowy eye



The ice age is coming, the sun is zooming in

Engines stop running, the wheat is growin’ thin

A nuclear era, but I have no fear

‘Cause London is drowning, and I, I live by the river



The ice age is coming, the sun is zooming in

Engines stop running, the wheat is growin’ thin

A nuclear era, but I have no fear

‘Cause London is drowning, and I, I live by the river



Now get this

London calling, yes, I was there, too

And you know what they said? Well, some of it was true!

London calling at the top of the dial

And after all this, won’t you give me a smile?



I never felt so much alike alike alike



Portada de «London Calling», tercer disc de The Clash, publicat el 14 de desembre de 1979.