The last that ever she saw him
Carried away by the moonlight shadow
He passed on worried and warning
Carried away by the moonlight shadow
Lost in a riddle that Saturday night
Far away on the other side
He was caught in the middle of a desperate fight
And she couldn’t find how to push through
The trees that whisper in the evening
Carried away by the moonlight shadow
Sing a song of sorrow and grieving
Carried away by the moonlight shadow
All she saw was a silhouette of a gun
Far away on the other side
He was shot six times by a man on the run
She couldn’t find how to push through
I stay, I pray
See you in heaven far away
I stay and I pray
See you in heaven one day
4 a.m. in the morning
Carried away by the moonlight shadow
As I watched your vision forming
Carried away by the moonlight shadow
Stars move slowly in a silvery night
Far away on the other side
Will you come to talk to me this night
But she couldn’t find how to push through
I stay, I pray
See you in heaven far away
I stay, I pray
See you in heaven one day
Caught in the middle of a hundred and five
The night was heavy and the air was alive
She couldn’t find how to push through
I stay, I pray
See you in heaven far away
I stay, I pray
See you in heaven one day
I stay, I pray
See you in heaven far away
I stay, I pray
See you in heaven
See you in heaven
See you in heaven
See you in heaven one day