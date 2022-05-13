

The last that ever she saw him

Carried away by the moonlight shadow

He passed on worried and warning

Carried away by the moonlight shadow

Lost in a riddle that Saturday night

Far away on the other side

He was caught in the middle of a desperate fight

And she couldn’t find how to push through

The trees that whisper in the evening

Carried away by the moonlight shadow

Sing a song of sorrow and grieving

Carried away by the moonlight shadow

All she saw was a silhouette of a gun

Far away on the other side

He was shot six times by a man on the run

She couldn’t find how to push through

I stay, I pray

See you in heaven far away

I stay and I pray

See you in heaven one day

4 a.m. in the morning

Carried away by the moonlight shadow

As I watched your vision forming

Carried away by the moonlight shadow

Stars move slowly in a silvery night

Far away on the other side

Will you come to talk to me this night

But she couldn’t find how to push through

I stay, I pray

See you in heaven far away

I stay, I pray

See you in heaven one day

Caught in the middle of a hundred and five

The night was heavy and the air was alive

She couldn’t find how to push through

I stay, I pray

See you in heaven far away

I stay, I pray

See you in heaven one day

I stay, I pray

See you in heaven far away

I stay, I pray

See you in heaven

See you in heaven

See you in heaven

See you in heaven one day

