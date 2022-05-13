Catorze
Moonlight Shadow
Mike Oldfield


The last that ever she saw him
Carried away by the moonlight shadow
He passed on worried and warning
Carried away by the moonlight shadow

Lost in a riddle that Saturday night
Far away on the other side
He was caught in the middle of a desperate fight
And she couldn’t find how to push through

The trees that whisper in the evening
Carried away by the moonlight shadow
Sing a song of sorrow and grieving
Carried away by the moonlight shadow

All she saw was a silhouette of a gun
Far away on the other side
He was shot six times by a man on the run
She couldn’t find how to push through

I stay, I pray
See you in heaven far away
I stay and I pray
See you in heaven one day

4 a.m. in the morning
Carried away by the moonlight shadow
As I watched your vision forming
Carried away by the moonlight shadow

Stars move slowly in a silvery night
Far away on the other side
Will you come to talk to me this night
But she couldn’t find how to push through

I stay, I pray
See you in heaven far away
I stay, I pray
See you in heaven one day

Caught in the middle of a hundred and five
The night was heavy and the air was alive
She couldn’t find how to push through

I stay, I pray
See you in heaven far away
I stay, I pray
See you in heaven one day

I stay, I pray
See you in heaven far away
I stay, I pray
See you in heaven

See you in heaven
See you in heaven
See you in heaven one day

