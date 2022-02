My baby don’t care for shows

My baby don’t care for clothes

My baby just cares for me

My baby don’t care for cars and races

My baby don’t care for high-tone places



Liz Taylor is not his style

And even Lana Turner’s smile

Is somethin’ he can’t see

My baby don’t care who knows

My baby just cares for me



Baby, my baby don’t care for shows

And he don’t even care for clothes

He cares for me

My baby don’t care

For cars and races

Baby don’t care for

He don’t care for high-tone places



Liz Taylor is not his style

And even Liberace’s smile

Is something he can’t see

Is something he can’t see

I wonder what’s wrong with baby



My baby just cares for

My baby just cares for

My baby just cares for me



